UK Couple Uncovers Disturbing Doll in Secret Room During Home Renovation

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
UK Couple Uncovers Disturbing Doll in Secret Room During Home Renovation

In a peculiar occurrence, a UK couple embarked on a homely adventure that led to the discovery of a secret room and a mysterious suitcase during their 1960s home renovation project. The story unfolded on a popular TikTok page, stonestack_renovation, which documented the couple’s journey through their spare bedroom renovation.

Unearthing the Hidden

The spare bedroom, cluttered with closets, proved to be more than it seemed. The couple discovered a concealed storage area that led to a room hidden behind a brick wall. What they found within was as puzzling as it was eerie: a silver suitcase nestling a smaller one inside, and within it, a peculiar doll, strapped and dressed in a crochet-style pink dress.

The Mysterious Doll

The doll, described as ‘very disturbing’ by the homeowners, seemed to unsettle their dog as well. But the oddities didn’t stop there. Upon opening the suitcase and revealing the doll, the couple started noticing unexplained phenomena. Electrical flickering and strange noises emanating from the thermostat piqued their curiosity and speculation of a possible link to the doll.

Reactions and Aftermath

The TikTok community responded with a mix of fascination and concern. Many suggested that the doll could be haunted, advising the couple to return it to its original place. Despite the strange occurrences and the community’s advice, the couple decided to give the doll a new home, at least temporarily, while still uncertain about its potential impact. The video revealing the doll has since garnered over 2.1 million views, becoming a viral sensation.

United Kingdom
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

