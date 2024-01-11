en English
Africa

Uganda’s Road Safety Crisis: Over 60% of Drivers Lack Permits

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
Uganda's Road Safety Crisis: Over 60% of Drivers Lack Permits

In Uganda, a nation known for its vibrant culture and bustling cities, a somber concern has emerged casting a shadow across the country’s roads. The Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS) has revealed that an alarming 60% of drivers operating vehicles in the country do not possess valid driving permits. This statistic, disturbing in itself, is believed to be a significant contributor to the escalating number of road accidents.

Driving Without Permits: A Threat to Public Safety

The absence of proper driving credentials among the majority of drivers suggests an unsettling reality. A substantial number of individuals behind the wheel may not have undergone the necessary training and testing that a driving permit process typically ensures. The lack of such essential qualifications poses a deadly risk to public safety.

Every driver without a valid permit is a potential hazard on the roads, increasing the likelihood of mishaps due to lack of knowledge, skills, and adherence to traffic laws. The situation underscores the need for stringent enforcement of traffic regulations, not only to maintain order and discipline on the roads but also to safeguard the lives of road users.

Addressing Systemic Deficiencies

This revelation also brings to light potential deficiencies in the driver licensing system. If so many drivers are operating without permits, it suggests a systemic failure that needs urgent attention. The government and relevant authorities are likely to face mounting pressure to improve driver training and licensing, and to implement more effective measures to ensure that all drivers are properly qualified and legally authorized to operate vehicles.

Driving Permits: A Step Towards Safer Roads

In response to this crisis, the UDLS organized a 14-day campaign to encourage motorists to acquire valid licenses. The campaign emphasized road safety through educational initiatives and regulatory adherence. It involved a mobile enrollment system to make driver’s license services more accessible, with the aim of increasing participation and awareness regarding the importance of obtaining a valid driver’s license. This move is a significant step towards addressing the issue of unlicensed drivers and making Ugandan roads safer.

0
Africa Safety Transportation
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

