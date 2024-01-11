en English
UConn’s Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
The University of Connecticut (UConn) has launched a unique pop-up course titled ‘Feeling Well: The Science and Practice of Emotional Well-Being’, aimed at addressing the critical public health concern of emotional well-being among students. Initiated in the fall of 2023, this one-credit course has been a resounding success, marked by high completion rates and overwhelmingly positive student feedback, prompting its reintroduction in the spring semester of 2024.

Breaking New Ground in Emotional Well-being

In a world increasingly attuned to mental health, UConn’s novel course serves as a landmark initiative. Rooted in a grant from the National Institutes of Health, the course was conceived to identify and address gaps in emotional well-being research. The course is multidisciplinary, drawing on the expertise of faculty and staff from across UConn’s wide array of colleges, schools, and departments, thereby offering a holistic and comprehensive understanding of emotional well-being.

High Completion Rates and Positive Feedback

Offered free to UConn students enrolled in at least 12 credits, the course stands out for its high completion rates. Moreover, it has garnered stellar ratings, with over four-fifths of the students rating it as good or excellent. With over 935 students from diverse academic backgrounds registering for the course in the fall, the positive response is a testament to the course’s relevance and effectiveness.

Flexibility and Future Prospects

The course’s asynchronous format provides flexibility, accommodating students’ schedules and learning preferences. Beyond its success, UConn envisages extending the reach of this course, opening it up to faculty, staff, and others, thereby underscoring its commitment to fostering emotional well-being across the broader community.

Education Health Science & Technology
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

