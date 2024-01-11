U.S. Warns of Dating App Risks in Colombia Amid Suspicious Deaths

The U.S. Department of State has raised alarm bells over the use of dating apps in Colombia, following the suspicious deaths of eight U.S. citizens in Medellin within a two-month period ending December 31, 2023.

These deaths are suspected to be the result of involuntary drugging overdoses or possible homicides. Although there is no clear connection between these deaths, a number of cases have been linked to the use of online dating apps.

The U.S. Embassy in Bogota issued warnings in response to these incidents, highlighting the increasing reports of incidents involving the use of online dating platforms for criminal activities.

Victims, predominantly foreigners, are lured into public places where they are subsequently assaulted and robbed.

The advisory stresses the importance of vigilance and heightened awareness when engaging with individuals on dating platforms, particularly in Colombian cities such as Medellin, Cartagena, and Bogota.