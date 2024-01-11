en English
Crime

U.S. Warns of Dating App Risks in Colombia Amid Suspicious Deaths

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
U.S. Warns of Dating App Risks in Colombia Amid Suspicious Deaths

The U.S. Department of State has raised alarm bells over the use of dating apps in Colombia, following the suspicious deaths of eight U.S. citizens in Medellin within a two-month period ending December 31, 2023.

These deaths are suspected to be the result of involuntary drugging overdoses or possible homicides. Although there is no clear connection between these deaths, a number of cases have been linked to the use of online dating apps.

The U.S. Embassy in Bogota issued warnings in response to these incidents, highlighting the increasing reports of incidents involving the use of online dating platforms for criminal activities.

Victims, predominantly foreigners, are lured into public places where they are subsequently assaulted and robbed.

The advisory stresses the importance of vigilance and heightened awareness when engaging with individuals on dating platforms, particularly in Colombian cities such as Medellin, Cartagena, and Bogota.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

