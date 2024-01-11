en English
Economy

U.S. Inflation Surges in December, Surpassing Economists’ Predictions

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
The United States witnessed an unexpected 0.3% annual inflation rise in December, indicating a continued upward pressure on prices affecting various economic sectors. This inflationary trend persists despite policymakers’ attempts to control price growth and stabilize the economy. The Federal Reserve, responsible for regulating monetary policy, has been closely observing these inflation rates. Higher inflation could result in more aggressive interest rate hikes, which could potentially impact consumer and business borrowing costs, inadvertently slowing economic activity. This inflation increase is a critical economic environment indicator and may shape future fiscal and monetary policies.

Surpassing Economists’ Expectations

The consumer price index in the United States rose at a 3.4% annual rate in December, surpassing economists’ forecasts. Housing costs contributed significantly to this increase, while core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, slowed to an annual rate of 3.9%. The Federal Reserve policymakers are contemplating cutting borrowing costs while keeping a close eye on economic price movements. They are even considering interest rate cuts this year.

Impact of Inflation on Monetary Policies

With overall prices increasing by 0.3% from November and 3.4% from the same period last year, US annual inflation surged in December. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, core prices rose 0.3% month over month and were up 3.9% from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve has been incrementally increasing interest rates to slow inflation to its 2% target level. However, the December US jobs report contained cautionary news, with average hourly wages rising 4.1% from a year earlier and a decrease in the proportion of adults in the workforce.

Federal Reserve’s Observations and Efforts

The consumer-price index climbed 0.3% in December from the prior month and increased 3.4% from a year earlier, marking an acceleration from the previous month’s annual increase of 3.1%. Federal Reserve officials are closely watching this data as they weigh potential interest rate cuts. The Fed has raised interest rates to combat post-pandemic inflation, but it remains uncertain if they will be able to bring inflation down to 2% without causing economic instability.

US consumer prices rose 3.4% annually in December, with the Consumer Price Index rising 0.3% from the previous month. Gas prices remained mostly neutral, while rising shelter costs accounted for more than half of the monthly increase. Despite the increase, the annual rate of consumer-level inflation is down considerably from the previous year. Core CPI, which excludes food and gas, increased 0.3% monthly and 3.9% annually.

The US consumer prices rose 3.4 percent in the year through December, with inflation excluding food and energy at 3.9 percent. This marks the first time the core index has dropped below 4 percent since May of 2021. The data indicates that while inflation remains faster than usual, the measure continues to make progress back toward a normal pace.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

