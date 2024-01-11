U.S. Inflation Surges in December, Surpassing Economists’ Predictions

The consumer price index in the United States rose at a 3.4% annual rate in December, surpassing economists’ forecasts. Housing costs contributed significantly to this increase, while core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, slowed to an annual rate of 3.9%. The Federal Reserve policymakers are contemplating cutting borrowing costs while keeping a close eye on economic price movements. They are even considering interest rate cuts this year.

US consumer prices rose 3.4% annually in December, with the Consumer Price Index rising 0.3% from the previous month. Gas prices remained mostly neutral, while rising shelter costs accounted for more than half of the monthly increase. Despite the increase, the annual rate of consumer-level inflation is down considerably from the previous year. Core CPI, which excludes food and gas, increased 0.3% monthly and 3.9% annually.

The US consumer prices rose 3.4 percent in the year through December, with inflation excluding food and energy at 3.9 percent. This marks the first time the core index has dropped below 4 percent since May of 2021. The data indicates that while inflation remains faster than usual, the measure continues to make progress back toward a normal pace.