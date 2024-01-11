U.S. CPI Surpasses Expectations with 0.3% Increase in December

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, rose by 0.3% in December, surpassing the anticipated 0.2% increase. The annual CPI rate for 2023 closed at 3.4%, slightly above the forecasted 3.2%. Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, also experienced a 0.3% monthly rise and a 3.9% annual increase, against the expected 3.8%.

Significant Contributors to CPI Increase

A significant contributor to the rise in core CPI was the cost of shelter, which increased by 0.5% for the month, accounting for over half of the core increase and a 6.2% increase annually. Other categories such as motor vehicle insurance, medical care, and used vehicle prices also experienced increases. Food prices saw a marginal 0.2% increase, while energy prices rose by 0.4% due to a rise in gasoline costs.

Stock Market and Treasury Yields Respond to Inflation

Despite inflationary pressures, the Federal Reserve has maintained its key borrowing rate and signaled potential rate cuts in the future if inflation data continues to show improvement. Stock market futures dipped while Treasury yields rose slightly following the inflation report. Adjusted for inflation, wages saw a 0.2% gain in December and a 0.8% increase year-over-year.

Federal Reserve’s Stance on Rate Cuts

Despite higher-than-expected inflation figures, futures traders still anticipate a possible Federal Reserve rate cut in March, with a 63% probability. However, this contrasts with Fed projections, which suggest only three rate cuts for the year, as opposed to the market’s expectation of six. Federal Reserve officials, including New York Fed President John Williams and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, have expressed caution regarding easing monetary policy, emphasizing the need for restrictive policy to remain until inflation is firmly under control.