Crime

Two Arrested in West Belfast Following Police Car Chase

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
Two Arrested in West Belfast Following Police Car Chase

In the early hours of Thursday, a man and a woman found themselves in handcuffs after they led police on a high-speed chase through west Belfast. The incident was sparked when local officers, on a routine patrol, observed a car being driven erratically on Springfield Road around 03:20 GMT.

The Chase

The driver, in brazen defiance of the law, ignored instructions to stop. What followed was a chase through the Falls Road area, concluding on Mica Drive. Here, the male driver opted to abandon the vehicle, leaving the female passenger alone inside. Upon inspection, the car was revealed to be stolen, taken earlier in the evening from Woodbourne Court in a ‘creeper’ style burglary.

The Arrest

Both individuals, in their thirties, were summarily apprehended and arrested. The charges levelled against them include suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, which involves dangerous driving, and possession of class A and B controlled drugs. The pair remain in custody as police appeal for witnesses and footage to assist with their ongoing enquiries.

Other Incidents

In separate incidents, a stabbing in the Heron Way area, two men caught in a strong tide on Tuesday evening, and an arson attack on Pizza Guys on Andersonstown Road, described as ‘devastating’ by the shop owner, merit mention. Also noteworthy is the tragic death of a 30-year-old mother of four in her Belfast home in December 2021.

Crime United Kingdom
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

