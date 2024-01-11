Two Arrested in West Belfast Following Police Car Chase

In the early hours of Thursday, a man and a woman found themselves in handcuffs after they led police on a high-speed chase through west Belfast. The incident was sparked when local officers, on a routine patrol, observed a car being driven erratically on Springfield Road around 03:20 GMT.

The Chase

The driver, in brazen defiance of the law, ignored instructions to stop. What followed was a chase through the Falls Road area, concluding on Mica Drive. Here, the male driver opted to abandon the vehicle, leaving the female passenger alone inside. Upon inspection, the car was revealed to be stolen, taken earlier in the evening from Woodbourne Court in a ‘creeper’ style burglary.

The Arrest

Both individuals, in their thirties, were summarily apprehended and arrested. The charges levelled against them include suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, which involves dangerous driving, and possession of class A and B controlled drugs. The pair remain in custody as police appeal for witnesses and footage to assist with their ongoing enquiries.

Other Incidents

