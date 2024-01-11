en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TVS Holdings Establishes New Subsidiary in Singapore Amidst Rationalization Moves

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
TVS Holdings Establishes New Subsidiary in Singapore Amidst Rationalization Moves

In a strategic move, TVS Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore. The new subsidiary, named TVS Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (TVSH Singapore), was incorporated to manage the company’s overseas acquisitions and investments. The subsidiary has been registered with an initial issued share capital of one Singapore dollar, completely subscribed by TVS Holdings. However, it has not begun its operations yet.

A Step Towards Rationalization

In a concurrent development, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS), another entity under the TVS group, has initiated the voluntary liquidation of its step-down subsidiary, TVS SCS International Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd. (TVS SCS IFS). This move is part of a broader plan to rationalize the holding structure of the group’s foreign subsidiaries. TVS SCS IFS, which had been dormant and was not considered a material subsidiary, has been formally struck off following the liquidation process.

Loan Agreement with Super Grip Corporation

In another significant development, TVS Srichakra Ltd., another company under the TVS group, has agreed to offer an unsecured loan of 5 million US dollars to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Super Grip Corporation, in the USA. This loan, which carries an annual interest rate of 6%, is to be repaid over a period of three years from the disbursement date.

Global Ambitions

The series of moves by TVS Holdings and its subsidiaries reflect the group’s global ambitions and its strategy towards optimizing its operations, acquisitions, and investments overseas. With these decisions, the company is not only expanding its reach but also streamlining its international structure, thereby setting the stage for future growth and expansion.

0
Business Singapore United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 mins ago
Modex 2024: A Grand Showcase of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Innovations
The most anticipated manufacturing and supply chain trade event of the year, Modex 2024, is poised to make its grand return to Atlanta on March 11 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The event is set to span three expansive halls and will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors. The exhibits will showcase an eclectic range
Modex 2024: A Grand Showcase of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Innovations
Pontem Secures $6M to Advance Blockchain Technology
18 mins ago
Pontem Secures $6M to Advance Blockchain Technology
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
19 mins ago
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
U.S. Inflation Rate Surges, Posing Challenges for Federal Reserve
17 mins ago
U.S. Inflation Rate Surges, Posing Challenges for Federal Reserve
AvantLink Celebrates Excellence in Affiliate Marketing with 2023 AvantAwards
17 mins ago
AvantLink Celebrates Excellence in Affiliate Marketing with 2023 AvantAwards
Xos, Inc. Acquires ElectraMeccanica: A Strategic Leap towards Sustainable Value Creation
18 mins ago
Xos, Inc. Acquires ElectraMeccanica: A Strategic Leap towards Sustainable Value Creation
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
18 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
18 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
18 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
18 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
19 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
19 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
19 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
19 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
21 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app