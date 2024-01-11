TVS Holdings Establishes New Subsidiary in Singapore Amidst Rationalization Moves

In a strategic move, TVS Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore. The new subsidiary, named TVS Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (TVSH Singapore), was incorporated to manage the company’s overseas acquisitions and investments. The subsidiary has been registered with an initial issued share capital of one Singapore dollar, completely subscribed by TVS Holdings. However, it has not begun its operations yet.

A Step Towards Rationalization

In a concurrent development, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS), another entity under the TVS group, has initiated the voluntary liquidation of its step-down subsidiary, TVS SCS International Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd. (TVS SCS IFS). This move is part of a broader plan to rationalize the holding structure of the group’s foreign subsidiaries. TVS SCS IFS, which had been dormant and was not considered a material subsidiary, has been formally struck off following the liquidation process.

Loan Agreement with Super Grip Corporation

In another significant development, TVS Srichakra Ltd., another company under the TVS group, has agreed to offer an unsecured loan of 5 million US dollars to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Super Grip Corporation, in the USA. This loan, which carries an annual interest rate of 6%, is to be repaid over a period of three years from the disbursement date.

Global Ambitions

The series of moves by TVS Holdings and its subsidiaries reflect the group’s global ambitions and its strategy towards optimizing its operations, acquisitions, and investments overseas. With these decisions, the company is not only expanding its reach but also streamlining its international structure, thereby setting the stage for future growth and expansion.