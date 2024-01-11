en English
Courts & Law

Prosecutor in Trump Georgia Case Faces Financial and Personal Scandal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Prosecutor in Trump Georgia Case Faces Financial and Personal Scandal

As the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump continues to unravel, a new controversy has taken center stage. Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor on the case, finds himself at the heart of allegations involving financial neglect towards his estranged wife, Joycelyn, and a purported romantic relationship with his boss, District Attorney Fani Willis.

Allegations Against Nathan Wade

Court records reveal that Nathan Wade filed for divorce in November 2021, with the case details being sealed since February 2022. Now, Wade’s estranged wife, Joycelyn, has come forward with claims of financial neglect. She alleges that despite Wade earning upwards of $650,000 from the Trump case, she has been left without sufficient financial support. Joycelyn asserts that Nathan Wade has reduced the bi-weekly deposit into their joint account and is now seeking temporary spousal support and attorney fees.

The Willis-Wade Relationship

Alongside the allegations of financial neglect, a recent motion filed by Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official, has brought to light claims of a romantic relationship between Fani Willis and Nathan Wade. Roman accuses the pair of taking extravagant trips together, funded by marital funds. These allegations, if proven, could have significant legal implications, including potential honest services fraud and a RICO charge against both Willis and Wade.

Implications for Trump Case

Michael Roman’s motion goes further to suggest that the personal relationship between Willis and Wade could disqualify Willis from the high-profile case against Trump and his co-defendants. The legality of the sealed divorce case and the details about the personal relationship between Willis and Wade are now under intense scrutiny. Despite the controversial allegations, both Wade, his estranged wife, and the Fulton County DA’s Office have refrained from immediate comment. Trump and Roman, meanwhile, face racketeering charges under Georgia’s RICO Act, with Roman previously involved in pro-Trump fake electors after the 2020 election.

Courts & Law Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

