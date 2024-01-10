Zip World Spurs Local Tourism with 50% Discount Offer

Outdoor adventure powerhouse, Zip World, is infusing vigor into the local UK community by offering a generous 50% discount to residents of particular areas. The discount applies to their thrilling activities at no less than six sites located in Manchester, Windermere, and Wales. The initiative is a strategic move to encourage physical activity and invigorate local tourism, giving residents a much-needed boost to overcome the notorious January blues.

Adventure Beckons

Eligible residents can immerse themselves in a plethora of high ropes adventures and other exhilarating activities at a significantly reduced cost. The promotion, specifically designed to engage locals, is valid until February 9, 2024. Eligibility for the discount requires a postcode from a predetermined list, which includes LA7, LA8, LA9, LA11, LA12, LA21, LA22, LA23, CA10, CA11, and CA12.

Community Wellness in Focus

This initiative allows families and individuals to participate in outdoor activities, potentially starting from as low as £10 per person. Not only does it provide an opportunity to chase away winter lethargy, but it also promotes a healthy and active lifestyle within the community. The decision to limit the offer to local residents encourages them to take advantage of the facilities in their vicinity, fostering a sense of belonging and ownership.

Supporting Local Business

Aside from the obvious health benefits and fun factor, this promotion also serves to support local business. By attracting residents to their sites, Zip World effectively stimulates the local economy. The generous discount, besides being a boon to adventure-seeking residents, also promotes sustainable tourism by keeping the business circulating within the community.