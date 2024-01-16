Women Lead the Surge in Global Adventure Tourism Industry

The world is witnessing a surge in the global adventure tourism industry, projected to hit the $2 trillion mark by 2032. Notably, women are at the forefront of this expansion, particularly those in their 40s and 50s. The rise in female-centric adventure travel companies and participation in such trips is a testament to this trend.

Advertisment

Embracing Adventure: The Story of Teri McCoy

At the age of 44, Teri McCoy decided to step out of her comfort zone and step into the world of adventure travel. She has since embarked on numerous trips, including white water rafting in Thailand and a safari in Tanzania. Her story is reflective of a growing trend among women, who are not just dabbling but diving headfirst into adventure tourism.

Women and Adventure Tourism: The Statistics

Advertisment

According to the Adventure Travel Trade Association, women account for 57% of bookings through global travel companies. This figure jumps to 64% for companies led by women. The fastest-growing demographic in solo travel is women over 65, with their participation increasing from a mere 4% in 2019 to 18% in 2022. The pandemic has played a significant role in this growth, instigating a sense of urgency in many women to experience the world in all its grandeur and diversity.

Adventure Travel: Beyond the Physical

Adventure travel is not just about physically challenging activities. It extends to cultural experiences and interactions with local communities. Companies like Sisters Traveling Solo and Fit Fly Girl are offering trips that blend traditional travel with cultural immersion and fitness-oriented retreats. For those on a tight budget, World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF) provides a chance to travel and work on organic farms across the globe, making adventure travel accessible to all.