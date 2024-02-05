Winter Weather Triggers Chain Controls and Road Closures across Regions

Amidst the onset of adverse weather conditions, travelers traversing certain regions are witnessing significant road restrictions. Aiming to enhance safety during these challenging driving conditions, chain controls have been implemented across a multitude of routes. In a bid to maintain safety and control, vehicles are now required to use tire chains.

Chain Controls and Road Closures

Notably, R1 and R2 chain controls, indicating diverse levels of precaution, have been activated on stretches of roads including parts of Highway 395, 203, 182, 168W, 168E, 108, and 6. Furthermore, due to whiteout conditions, dense fog, and snow, full road closures have been announced on several routes such as Highway 190, 158S, and portions of Highway 120. The ensuing detours and travel delays are leading to a significant disruption in mobility for motorists.

Seasonal Winter Closures

Additional winter closures have been declared on routes like Tioga Pass, Sonora Pass, Monitor Pass, among others. These closures come with specific dates marking the beginning of these seasonal restrictions, further underlining the severity of the situation and the measures being taken to ensure road safety.

Urging Motorists for Preparedness

Motorists are urged to stay informed of the latest road conditions by contacting Caltrans and Nevada road authorities through provided toll-free numbers. These measures underscore the importance of preparedness and caution while traveling in winter conditions, particularly in mountainous and high elevation areas. The authorities are advising travelers to check weather and road conditions, share travel itineraries, reduce speed, and keep chains ready. Additionally, travelers are being recommended to keep snacks, water, and a blanket in the car, emphasizing the need for preparedness during this winter storm.