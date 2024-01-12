Winter Sports World: Australia's First Indoor Ski Resort Gets Green Light

Winter Sports World, Australia's first indoor ski resort, has been approved for construction in Penrith, Sydney following a green light from the state planning department. This landmark decision marks a pivotal moment in the country's winter sports scene, promising a year-round hub for snow lovers and athletes alike.

Australia's First Indoor Ski Resort

Winter Sports World (WSW), a $400 million development, is set to revolutionize the Australian winter sports landscape. The resort, also known as 'The Giant Esky', will occupy over two hectares of land and feature a 300-meter ski run, a 4.5-star hotel boasting 170 rooms, a variety of restaurants, thermal pools, ice climbing facilities, and a snow play area. This project is not just a recreational haven but also a professional training ground with Olympic-grade facilities for alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, and snowboarding.

Economic Boost for Western Sydney

The construction and operation of WSW are projected to inject over $220 million annually into the local economy and create around 2700 jobs, delivering a significant boost to Western Sydney. Its approval is expected to attract over a million visitors every year, generating 1,350 ongoing tourism jobs, thus reinforcing the region's tourism sector.

Next Steps for the Resort

Though WSW has received approval, it still requires detailed design and engineering development. A global search for suppliers and contractors is also on the horizon. Project initiator, Peter Magnisalis, expressed relief at the approval and is eager to kick off construction. The admission costs have not been finalized yet, but there is a commitment to make the resort affordable for everyone. The overarching goal? To offer the best quality snow for an indoor resort globally.