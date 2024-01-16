Why Ignoring Pre-Flight Safety Demonstrations Could Be a Fatal Mistake

Picture this: you're ensconced in your airplane seat, engrossed in your phone or the latest in-flight movie. The cabin crew begins the pre-flight safety demonstration, but you, like many others, largely ignore it. This scenario is all too frequent on commercial flights worldwide, yet as recent events involving Japan Airlines and Alaska Airlines demonstrate, paying heed to these briefings can be a matter of life and death.

When Safety Briefings Save Lives

On January 2, a Japan Airlines aircraft collided with a coast guard plane, necessitating an immediate evacuation. Remarkably, all 379 passengers and crew members survived, an outcome Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants CWA, attributes to adherence to safety instructions. Five days later, a door plug blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight at 16,000 feet. Although the event must have been terrifying for those on board, no one was seriously hurt. Again, the observance of safety measures played a crucial role.

The Distraction Dilemma

Despite the clear importance of these safety demonstrations, passenger attention rates remain dismally low. Modern distractions, such as smartphones and on-board entertainment, compete with flight attendants for passenger attention. Moreover, the reduction in flight attendant staffing and the increase in the number of airplane seats have made it even more challenging to capture passengers' attention.

Creative Capturing of Passenger Attention

The Federal Aviation Administration mandates airlines to provide pre-flight safety briefings but gives them the freedom to decide on the method of presentation. This flexibility allows for creativity in capturing passengers' attention. Some airlines use humor or star-studded casts in their safety videos, while others employ virtual reality or interactive games.

Despite these efforts, the responsibility ultimately falls on the passengers. The urgency to follow safety instructions, such as leaving luggage behind during rapid evacuations, cannot be overstated. The survival of all 379 individuals in the Japan Airlines incident is a resounding testament to this fact. The remarkable safety record of air travel, with 2023 being one of the safest years for commercial passenger jet crashes, is largely due to this passenger compliance.