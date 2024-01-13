Virginia Aquarium Opens Renovated South Building with Unique Jellyfish Exhibit

After five years of renovations, the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center has finally reopened its South Building. The facility has undergone a $28.9 million expansion, featuring a series of immersive displays that are set to captivate visitors of all ages. Tucked away in the old Marsh Pavilion, the South Building now boasts a wealth of interactive exhibits, play areas for children, touch pools, and an observable veterinary care center. Moreover, the facility is now home to a variety of new animal exhibits, including a standout jellyfish gallery.

Innovative Jellyfish Display and Other Exhibits

The jellyfish gallery is undoubtedly one of the South Building’s most unique features. Visitors can marvel at the Pacific sea nettle jellyfish, decorator crabs, mantis shrimp, and squid as they gracefully float in large tanks. These tanks are enhanced with special lighting that accentuates the natural translucent features of the jellyfish, creating an otherworldly spectacle. In addition to this, blown-glass jellyfish decorations add to the ambience of the exhibit, further immersing visitors in the mysterious world of these marine creatures.

Aquarium Encourages Environmental Conservation

As part of its mission to connect people to the marine environment and inspire a more sustainable future, the Virginia Aquarium has included several exhibits focused on environmental conservation. One such feature is the watershed exhibit, an outdoor attraction that educates visitors on the importance of preserving water quality. The aquarium also houses a water quality lab and a moon jelly touch pool, which highlights the lifecycle of a jellyfish.

Expanded Facilities for Education and Entertainment

The renovation goes beyond just animal exhibits. The South Building now includes an expanded veterinary care center, equipped with a viewing window for visitors to observe the care provided to the marine inhabitants. A new education hall has been built to accommodate school field trips, and a 200-person outdoor amphitheater has been added to host various events. Finally, the building features a superhero section, set to host an intelligent octopus known for its problem-solving abilities. This, with the return of the popular river otters in an improved habitat, ensures that the Virginia Aquarium continues to offer engaging and educational experiences for all its visitors.