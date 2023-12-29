Vienna, Zurich, and Auckland: Top Cities for Expatriates in 2023

Not all cities are created equal, at least not when it comes to the considerations of expatriates seeking a new home. The decision to move abroad is a consequential one, especially when it involves relocating with one’s family. According to the global consulting firm Mercer’s Quality of Living survey, Vienna, Zurich, and Auckland have emerged as the top choices for expatriates in 2023. These cities have earned their distinction by offering a high quality of life – a crucial factor for those mulling over their destination of choice.

Quality of Living Index: A Decision-Making Tool

The survey conducted by Mercer aims to assist multinational companies and other employers in offering fair compensation to employees when assigning them to international roles. The Quality of Living index, created as a result of this survey, offers a comparative assessment of cities around the globe. The index is created by considering factors like political stability, crime rates, education, housing, the environment, and public services – all elements that play a significant role in determining a city’s attractiveness for expatriates.

Why Vienna, Zurich, and Auckland?

The cities of Vienna, Zurich, and Auckland have proved their mettle by consistently performing well in various categories of the index. They offer political stability, a safe environment, excellent public services, and a high standard of education and housing. These factors contribute to the high quality of life that these cities provide, making them ideal choices for expatriates and their families.

Emerging Expat Destination: Tulsa, Oklahoma

While Vienna, Zurich, and Auckland have topped the list, other cities are also emerging as attractive destinations for expatriates. One such city is Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has become a popular choice for remote workers. Its appeal lies in its relaxed lifestyle, low cost of living, and incentives provided by programs like Tulsa Remote. The city has seen a surge in co-working spaces and has made significant investments to attract more remote workers. Former residents of high-cost states like California have been heading to Tulsa in droves to escape soaring living costs and chase their entrepreneurial aspirations.

The findings of the Quality of Living survey are instrumental for decision-makers and individuals who are in the process of choosing an optimal location for working and living abroad. As the world becomes increasingly globalized, the importance of such comparative assessments will only grow.