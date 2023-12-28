en English
Automotive

Unusual Stowaway on Cruise Ship Sparks Security Concerns

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:51 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:31 am EST
In an unexpected turn of events, a cat found its way aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas, triggering a wave of questions over the security protocols of the vessel. The feline, christened Ovie, was discovered while the ship was voyaging from Hawaii to Australia. Despite custom rules barring the animal from disembarking in Australia or New Zealand, the Guest Services team went above and beyond to find a permanent solution for Ovie.

Surprise Stowaway Aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise

The discovery of Ovie during a routine inspection sent ripples of shock among the crew and passengers alike. The cat was smuggled on the cruise ship, facing the grim prospect of euthanasia by biosecurity agents. However, Ovie remained on the ship throughout its nearly three-week voyage, unable to step on land. The identity of the person who smuggled the cat onboard remains a mystery, with the cruise line refraining from revealing the traveler in whose cabin the cat was discovered.

A Happy Ending for Ovie

Despite the unexpected ordeal, Ovie’s story found a silver lining. The crew of Royal Caribbean, demonstrating a commendable spirit of compassion and responsibility, successfully transported the stowaway feline back to the U.S. The cat was then adopted by a crew member in Miami, giving Ovie a new home and a fresh start in life. The story of Ovie, shared widely on social media, brought smiles and a sense of relief to many around the world.

Unpacking the Larger Concerns

While Ovie’s story ended on a positive note, it unraveled a significant concern regarding the security measures and protocols aboard the vessel. The incident raised eyebrows over how a live animal could be smuggled onto the ship, bypassing all security checks and procedures. It underscores the need for stricter regulations and vigilance to maintain the safety and integrity of cruise lines, ensuring such incidents remain a one-off anomaly rather than a recurring concern.

Automotive Security Travel & Tourism
Mazhar Abbas

