en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Unravelling Unexpected Incidents: A Glimpse into Hotel Evacuations and Investigations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:04 pm EST
Unravelling Unexpected Incidents: A Glimpse into Hotel Evacuations and Investigations

From the luxurious Hotel du Palais in Biarritz to the four-star Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, hotels have seen their fair share of tumultuous events and peculiar circumstances. Recently, the headlines have been dominated by a series of incidents, prompting hotel evacuations and investigations, shedding light on the unexpected perils and unique challenges that can arise within these establishments.

Horrific Incident at Hotel du Palais

French star chef, who had been heading the kitchen at the prestigious Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, resigned abruptly following a disturbing incident. A kitchen staff member reportedly endured humiliation in an initiation ritual involving being tied up naked. As the news spread, it sparked widespread outrage and media attention. The incident is currently under investigation by the Bayonne public prosecutor’s office. The hotel management has voiced their shock and assured that such an event does not reflect their values, and they have launched their own investigation into the matter.

Hotel Rigopiano and the Deadly Avalanche

On 18 January 2017, a tragic event unfolded at the four-star Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Abruzzo. An avalanche, triggered by a series of earthquakes and record snowfall, crashed into the hotel, killing twenty-nine people and injuring eleven more. The avalanche, estimated to weigh between 40,000 and 60,000 tonnes, tore through the hotel at a speed of around 100 km/h. Criticism over the delay in emergency response time followed the tragedy, leading to a trial of officials, emergency responders, and hotel management, which concluded in February 2023, with five people found guilty.

Alarm System Fault Leads to Evacuation

In Lichfield, about 150 guests were evacuated from a hotel due to a faulty alarm system. The guests braved strong winds and rain for about 20 minutes while the property was checked. The fire service later confirmed the incident was due to a need to reset the hotel’s alarm.

Hotel Room Bookings Cancelled for Ukrainian Refugees

The Keavil House Hotel in Crossford made a commendable humanitarian decision, but it came with its own set of challenges. All bedroom bookings were cancelled to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, disrupting the wedding plans of a couple. However, the pair adapted to the situation and held their wedding at a different venue, ensuring a perfect day in September.

Emergency Birth Amidst Hotel Evacuation

A California mom found herself giving birth in a Napa hotel after a mandatory evacuation order was issued due to the Kincade Fire. The couple left their 2-year-old in the care of friends and checked into a hotel to simulate a home birth environment. After she gave birth to a baby girl, the hotel’s management checked on the room following a noise complaint.

These incidents serve as a sobering reminder of the unexpected situations that can arise within the walls of our hotels, from the horrifying to the heartwarming, and the resilience and adaptability of both guests and staff in the face of such situations.

0
Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Egypt Tightens Travel Regulations for Minors Under 18

By Israel Ojoko

World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Singaporean Driver Confronted at Malaysian Petrol Station Over Use of Subsidised Fuel

By BNN Correspondents

Jalpaiguri's Last Sunset of 2023: A Vivid End to the Year

By Dil Bar Irshad

Floating Amenities: Lamu's Innovative Approach to Boosting Tourism ...
@Environmental Science · 8 mins
Floating Amenities: Lamu's Innovative Approach to Boosting Tourism ...
heart comment 0
End-of-Year Sunset in Kolkata: A Spectacle of Reflection and Hope

By Dil Bar Irshad

End-of-Year Sunset in Kolkata: A Spectacle of Reflection and Hope
Guwahati’s Last Sunset of 2023: A Spectacle of Shared Wonder

By Rafia Tasleem

Guwahati's Last Sunset of 2023: A Spectacle of Shared Wonder
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Challenging Weather and Heightened Security

By Salman Akhtar

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Challenging Weather and Heightened Security
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for GCC Countries: A Strategic Move?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for GCC Countries: A Strategic Move?
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
1 min
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
2 mins
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
4 mins
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
4 mins
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
5 mins
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
6 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
6 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
7 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
7 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
8 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app