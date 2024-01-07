en English
Travel & Tourism

Unearthing Lost Treasures: An Adventurous Journey to Budupatuna

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Unearthing Lost Treasures: An Adventurous Journey to Budupatuna

Five nature and history enthusiasts recently embarked on an adventurous journey to explore the Lahugala-Kumana forest in Sri Lanka, their hearts set on reaching the remote Budupatuna. Guided by two locals, Bandara and Raja, they aimed to witness the site with rock-cut figures of the Buddha and two Bodhisattvas, believed to be a significant landmark associated with the Mahayana School of Buddhism.

Wildlife-Infused Trek to Budupatuna

The journey to Budupatuna was a 15-kilometer trek through dense forests and along the dried-up riverbed of the Wila Oya. This wilderness is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including leopards, elephants, and crocodiles. The travelers navigated through sand dunes, elephant paths, and changing landscapes, drinking in the natural beauty and silence of the wilderness.

Discovery and Damage of Budupatuna

Originally discovered in 1985 by a Japanese university team and the local Archaeological Department, Budupatuna boasts ancient images and a Dagaba. However, the site has been severely damaged by treasure hunters, leading to the loss of significant portions of the Buddha and Bodhisattva figures. The group’s recent visit highlighted the urgency of conserving this invaluable site.

Unearthing an Ancient Civilization

Upon their exploration, the group realized that Budupatuna, along with other potential ruins hidden in the forest, holds evidence of an ancient civilization. Despite the physical toll of the expedition, these intrepid explorers aspire to revisit and further unearth the historical richness veiled within the forest.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

