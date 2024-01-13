en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Uganda Prepares for Traffic Disruptions Ahead of Global Summits

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Uganda Prepares for Traffic Disruptions Ahead of Global Summits

Uganda’s Police Traffic Directorate has issued a comprehensive traffic management plan in anticipation of the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China summits in Kampala. The plan, which includes traffic diversions, regulations, and warnings for motorists, is aimed at mitigating potential delays and disruptions. The international events are expected to attract a significant number of delegates, necessitating significant changes to traffic patterns and road usage.

Expected Traffic Disruptions

Motorists and travelers are advised to brace for substantial disruptions, especially along the summit routes. The Traffic Directorate urges compliance with their directives to ensure smooth transportation during the event. Motorcycles will be specifically restricted from accessing certain areas, with boda boda stages being relocated in preparation for the summits. The main routes, notably the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Speke Resort Munyonyo, are expected to experience diversions at various points.

Implications for Travelers

Travelers, in particular those with flights at Entebbe International Airport, are strongly advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid potential inconveniences or delays. The heightened security measures and restricted movement in certain areas could significantly affect transportation within Kampala. Furthermore, the Kampala Capital City Authority has removed boda boda stages from multiple roads, further impacting transportation options.

Call for Patience and Compliance

The Uganda Police Force has asked the public to demonstrate patience during this period and extend courtesy to the summit delegates. They have stressed the importance of planning journeys in advance and adhering to traffic advisories issued. The Traffic Directorate has assured the public that all measures are being taken to minimize disruptions and ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the summits. However, they acknowledge that delays and inconveniences will be inevitable and urge road users to seek alternative modes of transportation where possible.

0
International Affairs Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
9 mins ago
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
In a significant development on the global political stage, YouTube channel Geopolitics Live has released exclusive content on various international affairs, offering a fresh perspective on the current geopolitical climate. A highlight of the channel’s recent coverage includes a report on five countries that have declined to assist the United States in a strike against
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Decoding Climate Change: Insights from Sir Brian Hoskins
2 hours ago
Decoding Climate Change: Insights from Sir Brian Hoskins
Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform
6 hours ago
Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform
Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Trade Laws
20 mins ago
Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Trade Laws
Irish Party Urges Boycott of St Patrick's Day Visits to US
34 mins ago
Irish Party Urges Boycott of St Patrick's Day Visits to US
Palestinian Activists Laud South African Legal Team Outside The Hague's Peace Palace
2 hours ago
Palestinian Activists Laud South African Legal Team Outside The Hague's Peace Palace
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
18 seconds
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
48 seconds
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
1 min
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
1 min
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
2 mins
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
2 mins
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
3 mins
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
3 mins
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
3 mins
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
11 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app