Uganda Prepares for Traffic Disruptions Ahead of Global Summits

Uganda’s Police Traffic Directorate has issued a comprehensive traffic management plan in anticipation of the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China summits in Kampala. The plan, which includes traffic diversions, regulations, and warnings for motorists, is aimed at mitigating potential delays and disruptions. The international events are expected to attract a significant number of delegates, necessitating significant changes to traffic patterns and road usage.

Expected Traffic Disruptions

Motorists and travelers are advised to brace for substantial disruptions, especially along the summit routes. The Traffic Directorate urges compliance with their directives to ensure smooth transportation during the event. Motorcycles will be specifically restricted from accessing certain areas, with boda boda stages being relocated in preparation for the summits. The main routes, notably the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Speke Resort Munyonyo, are expected to experience diversions at various points.

Implications for Travelers

Travelers, in particular those with flights at Entebbe International Airport, are strongly advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid potential inconveniences or delays. The heightened security measures and restricted movement in certain areas could significantly affect transportation within Kampala. Furthermore, the Kampala Capital City Authority has removed boda boda stages from multiple roads, further impacting transportation options.

Call for Patience and Compliance

The Uganda Police Force has asked the public to demonstrate patience during this period and extend courtesy to the summit delegates. They have stressed the importance of planning journeys in advance and adhering to traffic advisories issued. The Traffic Directorate has assured the public that all measures are being taken to minimize disruptions and ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the summits. However, they acknowledge that delays and inconveniences will be inevitable and urge road users to seek alternative modes of transportation where possible.