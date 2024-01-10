en English
Travel & Tourism

Turks and Caicos Islands Revamp Tourism Accommodation Licensing, Introduce New Tourist Resource

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Turks and Caicos Islands Revamp Tourism Accommodation Licensing, Introduce New Tourist Resource

The Turks and Caicos Islands government is reshaping its tourism sector with a restructuring of its accommodation licensing process. The new policy invites property owners, both prospective and existing licensees, to apply or reapply for the 2023 licensing period. This initiative is seen as a move to better organize and regulate tourist accommodations, underlining the government’s commitment to ensuring quality tourist stays.

Stricter Regulations for Accommodations

The updated criteria now mandate all guest accommodations, irrespective of size, to register and license their premises with the Department of Tourism Regulations. This is a significant shift from the erstwhile requirement that only accommodations with a minimum of four bedrooms needed to register. The new regulation is expected to level the playing field, ensuring that all accommodations adhere to the stipulated standards to deliver a uniform, high-quality experience to tourists.

New Resource – Tourist Accommodation Map

In a move aimed at simplifying the tourist experience, the government has announced the launch of the Registered Tourist Accommodation Map. This comprehensive map, operational from October 1, 2023, will detail all registered tourist accommodations in the Turks and Caicos Islands. This tool is expected to assist visitors in planning their stay and will also aid authorities in managing the tourism infrastructure more efficiently.

Legal Challenges Amidst Regulatory Changes

Amidst these regulatory changes, the Turks and Caicos government is also facing a personal injury lawsuit filed by a resident. The claimant alleges to have fallen ill due to recurring fires at the Providenciales Landfill. As the government focuses on enhancing the tourism sector, this lawsuit serves as a reminder of the challenges it must address to ensure the overall wellbeing of its residents and visitors.

Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

