en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

TUI Passengers Face 60-hour Ordeal From Manchester to Madeira

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
TUI Passengers Face 60-hour Ordeal From Manchester to Madeira

Passengers aboard a TUI flight endured a taxing 60-hour journey from Manchester to Madeira, a situation primarily precipitated by adverse weather conditions that hindered the aircraft’s scheduled landing. The flight, which took off from Manchester Airport on a Friday morning, met with a series of challenges upon arrival at Madeira Funchal Airport, an airport notorious for its unpredictable weather and wind conditions, often making landings a daunting task.

Unpredictable Conditions and Diverted Paths

The aircraft in question, a Boeing 737-800, found itself in a precarious situation as it was diverted to Porto Santo Airport overnight due to failed landing attempts at Madeira. The following day, the plane was rerouted yet again to Tenerife South Airport, adding to the mounting hours of the journey. The weary passengers were accommodated in airport hotels for two consecutive nights while also spending extended periods aboard the aircraft and in airport terminals.

Passengers’ Ordeal and Airline’s Resolve

Some passengers, worn out by the ordeal, expressed a desire to call off their journey. However, the airline stood firm on its commitment to reach the planned destination of Madeira, despite the escalating challenges. The difficulty of the flight was further amplified due to an additional training requirement for pilots landing at Madeira Funchal Airport, a prerequisite given its challenging landing approach.

The Flight Saga Gains Attention

The flight’s saga did not go unnoticed. Over the course of the weekend, it became the most-watched on flight tracking websites, garnering substantial attention. Through several failed attempts and diversions, the TUI flight finally touched down in Madeira on Sunday evening, marking the end of an arduous 60-hour journey.

0
Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
27 seconds ago
BPCL Partners with TCPL to Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption in Uttar Pradesh
In a significant move to accelerate the adoption of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a major player in the energy sector, has formed an alliance with Trinity Cleantech Private Limited (TCPL). The two companies have embarked on an ambitious three-year agreement, with an option to extend for two additional
BPCL Partners with TCPL to Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption in Uttar Pradesh
Fog Disrupts Ferry Services to Gangasagar Amid Makar Sankranti Celebrations
6 mins ago
Fog Disrupts Ferry Services to Gangasagar Amid Makar Sankranti Celebrations
Uganda's Strategic Approach to Optimizing Transport Assets: A Shift Towards Fiscal Responsibility
10 mins ago
Uganda's Strategic Approach to Optimizing Transport Assets: A Shift Towards Fiscal Responsibility
Winter Conditions Restrict Roads to Troodos, Drivers Advised Caution
1 min ago
Winter Conditions Restrict Roads to Troodos, Drivers Advised Caution
New Suburban Train Service to Connect Shivaji Nagar and Lonavala
2 mins ago
New Suburban Train Service to Connect Shivaji Nagar and Lonavala
Winter Storm Closes TEXpress Lanes in Dallas Metroplex
6 mins ago
Winter Storm Closes TEXpress Lanes in Dallas Metroplex
Latest Headlines
World News
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
47 seconds
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
48 seconds
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
1 min
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
1 min
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
2 mins
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
2 mins
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
2 mins
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
Ukrainian Tennis Stars Shine Amidst National Conflict
2 mins
Ukrainian Tennis Stars Shine Amidst National Conflict
Raith Rovers' Confidence Unshaken Despite Championship Slump, Asserts Josh Mullin
2 mins
Raith Rovers' Confidence Unshaken Despite Championship Slump, Asserts Josh Mullin
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app