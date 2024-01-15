TUI Passengers Face 60-hour Ordeal From Manchester to Madeira

Passengers aboard a TUI flight endured a taxing 60-hour journey from Manchester to Madeira, a situation primarily precipitated by adverse weather conditions that hindered the aircraft’s scheduled landing. The flight, which took off from Manchester Airport on a Friday morning, met with a series of challenges upon arrival at Madeira Funchal Airport, an airport notorious for its unpredictable weather and wind conditions, often making landings a daunting task.

Unpredictable Conditions and Diverted Paths

The aircraft in question, a Boeing 737-800, found itself in a precarious situation as it was diverted to Porto Santo Airport overnight due to failed landing attempts at Madeira. The following day, the plane was rerouted yet again to Tenerife South Airport, adding to the mounting hours of the journey. The weary passengers were accommodated in airport hotels for two consecutive nights while also spending extended periods aboard the aircraft and in airport terminals.

Passengers’ Ordeal and Airline’s Resolve

Some passengers, worn out by the ordeal, expressed a desire to call off their journey. However, the airline stood firm on its commitment to reach the planned destination of Madeira, despite the escalating challenges. The difficulty of the flight was further amplified due to an additional training requirement for pilots landing at Madeira Funchal Airport, a prerequisite given its challenging landing approach.

The Flight Saga Gains Attention

The flight’s saga did not go unnoticed. Over the course of the weekend, it became the most-watched on flight tracking websites, garnering substantial attention. Through several failed attempts and diversions, the TUI flight finally touched down in Madeira on Sunday evening, marking the end of an arduous 60-hour journey.