Social Issues

TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Airplane Etiquette

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Airplane Etiquette

A TikTok video showcasing an unconventional airplane hack has ignited a flurry of debates online about in-flight etiquette. The video, posted by user Ida Augusta, demonstrates a novel method of hands-free smartphone viewing during a flight on Norwegian Air. By flipping the headrest covers of the seats in front of them before the other passengers boarded, Augusta and her companion managed to secure their phones at an ideal viewing height. The fabric of the headrest cover, sandwiched between their phone and case, served as an impromptu phone holder.

Controversy Surrounding the ‘Airplane Hack’

The video, playfully captioned as an ‘Airplane hack,’ swiftly drew criticism from netizens who deemed the behavior not only discourteous but also unhygienic. Commenters expressed concerns that such actions could undermine the hygienic intent behind the headrest covers, designed to create a clean and safe environment for all passengers.

Unveiling the Larger Issue of Airplane Etiquette

Beyond the immediate controversy, the incident also sparked wider discussions on airplane etiquette, particularly on the contentious issue of seat reclining. Opinions vary widely on this matter, with some arguing for the right to recline for comfort while others advocate for mutual respect in the cramped quarters of an airplane cabin.

Expert Opinion and Advice on Airplane Etiquette

Travel expert Nicole Campoy Jackson weighed in on the debate, emphasizing the importance of considerate behavior on flights. She argued against reclining seats during meal times, a common source of annoyance among passengers. Jackson’s advice serves as a timely reminder of the need for courtesy and respect in shared spaces, especially in the close confines of an airplane.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

