Travel & Tourism

TikTok Trend: Why Extended World Cruises Are Becoming the New Travel Norm

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
TikTok Trend: Why Extended World Cruises Are Becoming the New Travel Norm

There’s a new wave sweeping across the global travel industry, and it’s riding high on the vibrant tides of social media. The latest trend captivating TikTokers is the concept of extended voyages, particularly, a 274-night world cruise offered by Royal Caribbean International. These voyages, setting sail every January, offer a departure from the daily grind, replacing chores with a cornucopia of destinations and onboard amenities.

Mapping the Voyage

The typical world cruise embarks on a westbound route covering the Caribbean, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Singapore, Dubai, and Hong Kong feature as highlights, offering travelers a taste of different cultures and experiences. However, not all cruises circumnavigate the globe. Some, like Crystal’s 123-night journey, chart alternative routes, skipping Australia and New Zealand.

Costs and Accommodations

The cost of these cruises differs greatly depending on the type of accommodation chosen. An inside cabin on P&O Cruises’ 2025 world cruise, offering 99 nights at 33 destinations, costs less than 100 per day. In stark contrast, luxury suites on cruises by Silversea and Regent Seven Seas Cruises can cost upwards of 155,000 for over 100 nights.

Onboard Amenities and Travel Considerations

Cruise ships offer a plethora of amenities, from dining rooms, buffets, and bars to pools, spas, and gyms. More luxurious lines include specialty restaurants in their fare. Accommodation varies from suite-only options with balconies to less expensive inside, oceanview, and balcony cabins. When planning a world cruise, travelers should consider their preferences for ship size, dining options, dress codes, cultural ambiance, and whether they prefer all-inclusive luxury or pay-as-you-go experiences.

Travel Trends and the Rise of CruiseTok

Wave Season 2024 is expected to be a landmark year for the cruise industry with record-breaking early bookings and a strong post-Covid recovery. The Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise, garnering millions of views on TikTok, has inspired a new craze dubbed ‘CruiseTok.’ The nine-month journey covers 65 countries and more than 150 ports of call, with prices ranging from R1.1 million to R2.2 million per person. The surge in popularity of these extended voyages, particularly among Millennials and Gen Zers, is reshaping travel trends, with a significant increase in cruise bookings for 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

As this trend continues to gain momentum, the luxury of long-term cruising is no longer just a dream for many. It has become a reality, documented and shared with millions of viewers on social media platforms like TikTok. While the journey is long and the cost is high, the experiences gained and the memories made seem to outweigh any potential downsides, making these world cruises a sought-after travel trend for the new generation.

Travel & Tourism
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

