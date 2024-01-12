The Rise of Multigenerational Travel: A New Trend in Family Vacations

There is an emerging trend that is reshaping the landscape of travel: multigenerational vacations. Defined as holidays involving three or more generations – grandparents, parents, and children traveling together – this trend is rapidly gaining traction. The drive behind this movement is largely from grandparents, motivated by the desire to create stronger bonds with their families and spend quality time with their grandchildren.

Motivations Behind the Trend

According to the Family Travel Association’s 2023 study, the desire for family bonding and spending time with grandchildren are the biggest motivators for grandparents embarking on multigenerational trips. In a world that often seems too fast-paced, these vacations present an opportunity to slow down and strengthen familial relationships, creating memories that last a lifetime.

The Art of Planning Multigenerational Trips

Planning such trips, however, requires a careful balance. It is crucial to cater to the diverse needs of all family members. For instance, young children might necessitate accommodations with quiet rooms for napping or cribs, while older relatives may require accessible entrances and bathrooms. The ideal destination offers a variety of activities to cater to individual preferences while also fostering shared experiences.

Popular Choices for Multigenerational Vacations

All-inclusive resorts or cruises, rental homes, cabins in state or national parks all make for popular choices for such vacations. These options provide the necessary facilities for families to stay together, while also allowing for some level of privacy. Among the destinations recommended for multigenerational travelers are Palm Springs, Outer Banks, Durango, Orlando, Door County, the Appalachian Mountains, and Phoenix. These places offer ample lodging options that cater to the unique needs of multigenerational families.

As the trend of multigenerational travel continues to gain momentum, it is clear that the industry must adapt to accommodate these changing dynamics. The increasing demand for destinations and accommodations that cater to all ages signals a new era in family vacations, one where all generations can come together to explore, learn, and create lasting memories.