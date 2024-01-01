en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

The Icy Heat: Iceland’s Volcano Tourism amidst Recent Eruption

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:26 pm EST
The Icy Heat: Iceland’s Volcano Tourism amidst Recent Eruption

The recent volcanic eruption in Iceland has painted a kaleidoscope of reactions, from the disappointment of tourists to the ambivalence of local businesses. Hazel Lane, a London-based tourist, epitomizes the excitement and subsequent letdown of many. She arrived in Reykjavik, expecting a spectacle of spewing lava, only to find the volcano near Grindavik had simmered down.

Volcano Tourism: A Risky Love Affair

Despite the ebbing of activity, Iceland continues to be a magnetic hub for volcano tourism, a niche yet popular segment globally. Its more than 30 active volcanoes draw adventure enthusiasts, unfazed by inherent risks. The recent eruption near Grindavik, while not causing significant travel disruptions like its predecessor, the 2010 Eyjafjallajokull eruption, was a blow for local tour agencies. Companies like Troll Expeditions reported a decline in bookings due to preceding earthquakes, only to see a resurgence of interest following the eruption.

Former President’s Optimistic Forecast

Former president of Iceland, Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, in a hopeful tone, has hinted at potential eruptions in January, encouraging visitors to witness ‘the Earth being created.’ He represents a sentiment shared by many in Iceland, where diverse eruptions have been major draws, and authorities have consistently provided clear risk information.

Global Fascination with Volcano Tourism

Volcano tourism is not unique to Iceland. Destinations in Mexico, Guatemala, Sicily, Indonesia, and New Zealand also attract thrill-seekers. However, the fascination with volcanic landscapes is not without its perils, as demonstrated by the fatalities at Indonesia’s Marapi volcano and New Zealand’s Whakaari/White Island in recent years.

Volcanologist Tom Pfeiffer emphasizes the importance of preparation, information, and expert guidance to minimize risks. He notes that while interest in volcano tours fluctuates with media attention, it remains steady overall, with an accident rate lower compared to mountain sports.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office’s recent report suggests continued magma accumulation under Svartsengi, implying another potential eruption in the area, which remains closed to the public. The prospect of another eruption keeps the fascination with Iceland’s volcanic landscapes alive.

0
Europe Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: A New Era for Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

Royal Transition: Australian-Born Princess Mary to Become Queen of Denmark

By Geeta Pillai

From Australian Commoner to Danish Queen: The Historic Ascension of Crown Princess Mary

By Geeta Pillai

The Euro at 25: Reflecting on Greece's Journey with the Common Currency

By Dil Bar Irshad

Princess Mary of Denmark: From Down Under to the Danish Throne ...
@Europe · 39 mins
Princess Mary of Denmark: From Down Under to the Danish Throne ...
heart comment 0
Queen Margrethe II’s Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

By Geeta Pillai

Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Abdications Through the Ages: From King Edward VIII to Queen Margrethe II

By Dil Bar Irshad

Abdications Through the Ages: From King Edward VIII to Queen Margrethe II
Dublin National Lottery Player Strikes Millionaire Raffle Jackpot

By Saboor Bayat

Dublin National Lottery Player Strikes Millionaire Raffle Jackpot
Football in 2024: A Year of Surprises & Individual Triumphs

By Salman Khan

Football in 2024: A Year of Surprises & Individual Triumphs
Latest Headlines
World News
Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year
2 mins
Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year
JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns
3 mins
JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
4 mins
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
6 mins
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
7 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
South Korea and US to Establish Strengthened Deterrence Regime against North Korea
7 mins
South Korea and US to Establish Strengthened Deterrence Regime against North Korea
The 2024 Elections: Misinformation and its Global Impact
8 mins
The 2024 Elections: Misinformation and its Global Impact
Camden Council Advocates LGBT+ Inclusion Through Procurement Process
8 mins
Camden Council Advocates LGBT+ Inclusion Through Procurement Process
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler Strikes into World Darts Championship Semi-Finals
8 mins
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler Strikes into World Darts Championship Semi-Finals
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
22 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
28 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
33 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
34 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
50 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
53 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
57 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 hours
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app