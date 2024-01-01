The Icy Heat: Iceland’s Volcano Tourism amidst Recent Eruption

The recent volcanic eruption in Iceland has painted a kaleidoscope of reactions, from the disappointment of tourists to the ambivalence of local businesses. Hazel Lane, a London-based tourist, epitomizes the excitement and subsequent letdown of many. She arrived in Reykjavik, expecting a spectacle of spewing lava, only to find the volcano near Grindavik had simmered down.

Volcano Tourism: A Risky Love Affair

Despite the ebbing of activity, Iceland continues to be a magnetic hub for volcano tourism, a niche yet popular segment globally. Its more than 30 active volcanoes draw adventure enthusiasts, unfazed by inherent risks. The recent eruption near Grindavik, while not causing significant travel disruptions like its predecessor, the 2010 Eyjafjallajokull eruption, was a blow for local tour agencies. Companies like Troll Expeditions reported a decline in bookings due to preceding earthquakes, only to see a resurgence of interest following the eruption.

Former President’s Optimistic Forecast

Former president of Iceland, Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, in a hopeful tone, has hinted at potential eruptions in January, encouraging visitors to witness ‘the Earth being created.’ He represents a sentiment shared by many in Iceland, where diverse eruptions have been major draws, and authorities have consistently provided clear risk information.

Global Fascination with Volcano Tourism

Volcano tourism is not unique to Iceland. Destinations in Mexico, Guatemala, Sicily, Indonesia, and New Zealand also attract thrill-seekers. However, the fascination with volcanic landscapes is not without its perils, as demonstrated by the fatalities at Indonesia’s Marapi volcano and New Zealand’s Whakaari/White Island in recent years.

Volcanologist Tom Pfeiffer emphasizes the importance of preparation, information, and expert guidance to minimize risks. He notes that while interest in volcano tours fluctuates with media attention, it remains steady overall, with an accident rate lower compared to mountain sports.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office’s recent report suggests continued magma accumulation under Svartsengi, implying another potential eruption in the area, which remains closed to the public. The prospect of another eruption keeps the fascination with Iceland’s volcanic landscapes alive.