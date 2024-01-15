en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

The Decline of Air Travel: A Call for Improvement in the Airline Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
The Decline of Air Travel: A Call for Improvement in the Airline Industry

The Skies are No Longer Friendly

For most travelers, the charm of flying has significantly dwindled, especially during the winter season. With a limited number of airlines holding an almost monopolistic market share, passengers are left feeling helpless and frustrated. The digital echo chamber of social media is inundated with an increasing number of complaints from beleaguered travelers. These include high-profile celebrities and everyday individuals alike, venting their dissatisfaction with flight delays, cancellations, and an overall unpleasant flying experience.

Weathering the Storm

While poor weather conditions account for a portion of these disruptions, they do not fully explain the situation. The outcry demands airlines to dig deeper, identifying the core issues and implementing effective solutions. Consequently, a segment of travelers who can afford the time and expense are opting for alternative modes of travel, such as driving or taking trains. The journey to airports, particularly in bustling cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, often feels like a battle in itself.

Unfriendly Skies

Once at the airport, passengers are subjected to multiple checkpoints, overcrowded airport buses, and delayed luggage. The entire process can consume an entire day, with airlines showing little flexibility or empathy. This is especially true for elderly or differently-abled passengers, where the behavior of airline staff often falls short of expectations. The airline industry urgently needs to revisit its practices, focusing on improving the customer experience through better crisis management and interpersonal skills.

From a traveler on an Oman Air business class flight expressing dissatisfaction with the onboard service to accusations of discriminatory behavior by British Airways, the stories are numerous and worrying. An IndiGo passenger frustrated by a 7-hour delay, a United Airlines customer disappointed by poor customer service, the narrative is the same – the human element in air travel needs significant improvement. While certain aspects of air travel are immutable, the treatment of passengers is one area where there is ample scope for improvement. And it is this human element that can restore the charm of flying.

0
Transportation Travel & Tourism Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
41 seconds ago
MTR Corporation Reports Significant Resurgence in Train Services; Plans Strategic Enhancements
In a display of resilience and recovery, the MTR Corporation reports a significant bounce back in its train services for 2023. Service levels have surged to nearly 90 percent of their pre-pandemic levels, marking a considerable turnaround from the slump induced by COVID-19. This revival is reflected not only in the total number of train
MTR Corporation Reports Significant Resurgence in Train Services; Plans Strategic Enhancements
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Set to be India's Largest General Aviation Hub
12 mins ago
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Set to be India's Largest General Aviation Hub
Flight Delays Trigger Massive Chaos at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport
22 mins ago
Flight Delays Trigger Massive Chaos at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport
NHAI Launches 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Initiative to Streamline Toll Collection
7 mins ago
NHAI Launches 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Initiative to Streamline Toll Collection
NHAI Announces New FASTag Rules; Multiple FASTags to be Deactivated
7 mins ago
NHAI Announces New FASTag Rules; Multiple FASTags to be Deactivated
Air Hazard Disrupts Operations at Delhi Airport Amid Severe Smog and Cold Wave Conditions
11 mins ago
Air Hazard Disrupts Operations at Delhi Airport Amid Severe Smog and Cold Wave Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
9 seconds
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
Newport County Braces for High-Stakes FA Cup Replay Against Eastleigh
30 seconds
Newport County Braces for High-Stakes FA Cup Replay Against Eastleigh
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
1 min
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
1 min
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
2 mins
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
2 mins
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
2 mins
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
2 mins
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
2 mins
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
12 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app