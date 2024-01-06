en English
Travel & Tourism

The Art of Booking Family Vacations: Balancing Comfort and Cost

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
When the pixelated lights of travel booking websites flicker on your screen, it’s more than just a quest for bargain deals. It’s a hunt for a harmonious family vacation, where the journey is as smooth as the destination. Holly Johnson, a mother and travel enthusiast, offers some valuable insights into this art of seamless travel planning.

Navigating the Maze of Flight Options

The first rule of thumb, according to Johnson, is to avoid the tempting siren calls of flights with layovers or the first flight of the day. These options, while potentially lighter on the wallet, can lead to a tumultuous start to a holiday. The stress and discomfort they might cause could ripple through the entire vacation. Instead, she advocates for direct flights that align with children’s sleep patterns to prevent meltdowns.

A Contrary Perspective: The Charm of Layovers

However, not everyone agrees with Johnson’s flight strategy. An Emirates flight attendant suggests that direct flights might not always be the best choice, especially on long-haul routes. Stopovers can provide a refreshing breather, an opportunity to stretch weary legs, and a chance to soak in some local sights. But the key, she adds, is in picking the right layover duration and location.

Parenting in the Skies: The Airline Policies

Yet, choosing the right flight is just one piece of the puzzle. Parents must also navigate the labyrinth of airline policies when flying with children. Take the case of Amanda Bailey, a mother who experienced the harsh reality of these policies earlier this year. Bailey was denied boarding with her three-month-old twins due to airline restrictions on the number of babies per parent on a flight. It was a moment of despair for Bailey, but the airline eventually offered her a full refund and a free companion ticket.

The Resurgence of Traditional Family Holidays

Despite these hurdles, the allure of traditional family holidays is on the rise among millennials. This trend reflects a desire to create lasting memories with loved ones, and in the process, overcome the challenges that come with family travel. Whether it’s selecting the right flight or understanding airline policies, each step is a stride towards a memorable family vacation.

BNN Correspondents

