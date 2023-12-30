en English
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Chennai

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:15 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:21 am EST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Chennai

In a significant development for the state’s transportation infrastructure, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, has inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Chennai. The new terminus stands as a tribute to the late Dr. Kalaignar Karunanidhi, who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for five terms, and is a part of the government’s efforts to commemorate his centenary.

Boost to Public Transport

The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, constructed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on GST Road near Vandalur, has a capacity to handle more than 2,350 long-distance buses. This addition to the city’s infrastructure is expected to significantly improve public transport facilities and enhance connectivity within Chennai and to other parts of the state.

Inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus

The inauguration ceremony took place on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. and was attended by various dignitaries and government officials including CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Minister T.M. Anbarasan, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary C. Samayamoorthy. The event received wide press coverage, indicating its importance as a public interest event.

A Commemorative Landmark

Beyond its functional role in enhancing public transport, the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus also serves as a commemorative landmark honoring Dr. Karunanidhi’s contributions to the state. Its establishment ties into the government’s ongoing efforts to provide better amenities to the citizens of Tamil Nadu while also celebrating the legacy of one of its most influential leaders.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

