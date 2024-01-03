en English
Automotive

Suzuki’s V-Strom 800DE: A New Contender in Adventure Motorcycling

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Suzuki’s V-Strom 800DE: A New Contender in Adventure Motorcycling

Suzuki breaks into the adventure motorcycle segment with its latest offering, the V-Strom 800DE. Marrying the engine prowess of the GSX-8S and the comfort of long-distance models, this bike targets the growing enthusiasm for adventure motorcycling. Designed for versatile performance and rider comfort, the V-Strom 800DE promises an exhilarating ride both on and off the road.

Under the Hood

The heart of the V-Strom 800DE is a robust 776cc parallel twin engine, borrowed from the GSX-8S. Delivering 81bhp and 78Nm of torque, this powertrain produces a seamless performance, further enhanced by the inclusion of a standard-fit quickshifter for effortless gear changes. Offering three on-road driving modes and a special ‘G’ mode for off-road excursions, the bike is equipped to handle diverse terrains. Further enhancing its performance is a low rpm assistance system, designed to prevent engine stalling.

Designed for Comfort

Comfort lies at the forefront of the V-Strom 800DE’s design. Featuring a high riding position, wide bars, and an upright screen, it caters to long-distance comfort and control. Despite its tall stature, the bike maintains a manageable height and comfortable seated position. Stability at high speeds and nimbleness in cornering are assured with well-judged suspension, which prevents diving under heavy braking.

Aesthetic and Value

Visually, the V-Strom 800DE stands out with its bold color options, contrasting graphics, and gold rims. A DR Big dual-sport motorcycle-inspired beak-like front adds to its distinctive look. Priced at £10,699, it offers a competitive package with a quickshifter, a five-inch TFT screen, a USB socket, and standard LED lighting. This pricing positions it as a value-for-money contender in a market teeming with higher-priced alternatives.

In conclusion, the V-Strom 800DE, with its blend of performance, comfort, and aesthetic appeal, offers a compelling entry into the world of adventure motorcycling. With such well-rounded credentials, it is poised to hold its own in this dynamic segment.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

