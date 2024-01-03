Suzuki’s V-Strom 800DE: A New Contender in Adventure Motorcycling
Suzuki breaks into the adventure motorcycle segment with its latest offering, the V-Strom 800DE. Marrying the engine prowess of the GSX-8S and the comfort of long-distance models, this bike targets the growing enthusiasm for adventure motorcycling. Designed for versatile performance and rider comfort, the V-Strom 800DE promises an exhilarating ride both on and off the road.
Under the Hood
The heart of the V-Strom 800DE is a robust 776cc parallel twin engine, borrowed from the GSX-8S. Delivering 81bhp and 78Nm of torque, this powertrain produces a seamless performance, further enhanced by the inclusion of a standard-fit quickshifter for effortless gear changes. Offering three on-road driving modes and a special ‘G’ mode for off-road excursions, the bike is equipped to handle diverse terrains. Further enhancing its performance is a low rpm assistance system, designed to prevent engine stalling.
Designed for Comfort
Comfort lies at the forefront of the V-Strom 800DE’s design. Featuring a high riding position, wide bars, and an upright screen, it caters to long-distance comfort and control. Despite its tall stature, the bike maintains a manageable height and comfortable seated position. Stability at high speeds and nimbleness in cornering are assured with well-judged suspension, which prevents diving under heavy braking.
Aesthetic and Value
Visually, the V-Strom 800DE stands out with its bold color options, contrasting graphics, and gold rims. A DR Big dual-sport motorcycle-inspired beak-like front adds to its distinctive look. Priced at £10,699, it offers a competitive package with a quickshifter, a five-inch TFT screen, a USB socket, and standard LED lighting. This pricing positions it as a value-for-money contender in a market teeming with higher-priced alternatives.
In conclusion, the V-Strom 800DE, with its blend of performance, comfort, and aesthetic appeal, offers a compelling entry into the world of adventure motorcycling. With such well-rounded credentials, it is poised to hold its own in this dynamic segment.
