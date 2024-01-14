en English
Travel & Tourism

Sustainable Tourism: Vimlendu Jha Advocates for Balance Between Development and Conservation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Sustainable Tourism: Vimlendu Jha Advocates for Balance Between Development and Conservation

The show WeThePeople, hosted by Rishika625, recently welcomed environmentalist Vimlendu Jha to discuss the double-edged sword of development in tourist destinations. Jha’s discourse highlighted the urgent need to address the detrimental impacts of tourism development on the environment, a topic often relegated to the backburner.

Development vs. Degradation

Vimlendu Jha argued that while development is crucial for economic growth and infrastructure enhancement, it often takes a toll on the environment. He underlined the devasting impact of irresponsible development practices that prioritize immediate profit over long-term sustainability. The environmentalist shed light on countless instances where natural habitats, ecosystems, and local communities have borne the brunt of tourism’s over-commercialization and pollution.

Striking a Balance

Jha’s argument was not against development but for a balance between development and conservation. He stressed the significance of sustainable tourism practices, ones that can simultaneously protect natural resources, promote local culture, and boost economies. The environmentalist communicated a compelling case for sustainable tourism development, emphasizing that it’s not a choice but a necessity.

Policy Changes and Community Initiatives

On a hopeful note, Jha highlighted possible solutions to this pressing issue. He shared insights into how policy changes and community-driven initiatives could lead to a more responsible approach to tourism development. These strategies could help guarantee that popular tourist destinations remain available for future generations to enjoy without compromising their natural beauty and ecological integrity.

The conversation concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders – from policymakers and developers to local communities and tourists. Jha urged everyone to participate in the collective effort of ensuring sustainable tourism, to preserve the world’s natural splendors for future generations.

Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

