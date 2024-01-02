Surge in Travel Insurance Claims Anticipated Following Holiday Season Disruptions

In the wake of extreme weather conditions that disrupted holiday travels in both western and eastern regions, thousands of flights were canceled or delayed, causing a ripple of frustration among travelers. This widespread disruption is predicted by experts at Insure My Trip to trigger a surge in travel insurance claims in January, with the majority related to trip cancellations and delays.

Travel Insurance: A Necessity in Uncertain Times

Travel insurance, once considered a luxury, has become a necessary tool for managing financial risks associated with unexpected travel disruptions. With airlines only obligated to compensate passengers for lost luggage and cancellations, but not for delays, travel insurance agent Kathy Kimmel advises travelers to consider insurance plans that cover delays. Such delays can lead to substantial out-of-pocket expenses for passengers.

Travel Insurance Demand & Evolution

The past two years have seen a noticeable increase in travel insurance demand, driven by a slightly older demographic returning to ‘normal’ post-pandemic. This surge is accompanied by an increased need for flexibility and control over travel schedules. To meet these evolving demands, travel insurance companies have begun offering innovative plans that include benefits such as trip cancellation, trip interruption, and cancellations for any reason. The industry is adopting advanced technology, including embedded insurance, multi-factor authentication, payment gateway integration, artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, and fintech solutions, to meet high-service expectations and provide comprehensive protection.

Booking Safely: Sunshine Saturday and ATOL Protection

As ‘Sunshine Saturday’, one of the busiest days for holiday bookings, approaches, the UK Civil Aviation Authority urges consumers to exercise caution. The authority advises booking ATOL-protected holidays and checking for hidden costs. A recent ATOL research indicates a surge in summer getaway bookings, with £27.7 billion in sales made last year through ATOL-protected bookings. The number of financially protected passengers is projected to reach almost 32 million in 2024. ATOL has also issued a list of top tips for holiday booking and is running a campaign to remind people of the importance of ATOL protection when booking.