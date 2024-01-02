en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Srinagar Grapples with Cold Wave as Dal Lake Begins to Freeze

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Srinagar Grapples with Cold Wave as Dal Lake Begins to Freeze

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, is currently in the grips of a cold wave as temperatures hit a frigid minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. This chilling weather is leading to the formation of a thin layer of ice over the famous Dal Lake, a phenomenon not out of the ordinary for Srinagar in the winter. While the freezing of the lake can pose challenges for the local ecosystem and residents, it also draws tourists who are eager to witness the breathtaking winter landscapes and participate in unique seasonal activities.

Cold Wave in Srinagar

Srinagar is experiencing sub-zero temperatures, leading to a bone-chilling atmosphere that renders routine activities difficult for residents. The freezing temperatures have also affected the Dal Lake and other water bodies, causing them to freeze over. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that similar weather conditions will persist throughout the week, with temperatures fluctuating between minus 1 and 8 degrees Celsius. This freezing weather is due to the harshest winter period, known as ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, which began on December 21 and will end on January 31.

Effects on Daily Life and Environment

As the surface of the Dal Lake freezes, residents have to resort to using hot water or flame blowers to unclog frozen taps and pipes. The cold weather also results in decreased visibility due to fog, adding to the challenges faced by the locals. However, this period of freezing temperatures also has a silver lining. The frozen Dal Lake becomes a center of attraction for tourists who flock to Srinagar to enjoy the picturesque winter landscapes and indulge in winter sports and activities on the lake’s frigid surface.

Weather Conditions Across North India

Besides Srinagar, the cold wave has also affected other parts of North India. Many areas are experiencing below-normal temperatures, with forecasts predicting cold wave conditions in some parts of central India from January 5 to January 11. Despite this, the India Meteorological Department has reported normal or above-normal temperatures in most parts of North India, except for Bihar, which is experiencing below-normal temperatures.

0
Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ANX Duo: Revolutionizing Power Banks with Built-In SSD and Wireless Charging

By Israel Ojoko

New Year Celebrations Trigger Traffic Chaos in Delhi

By Rafia Tasleem

A Spectrum of Celebrations: How the Middle East Welcomed 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

2024 Travel Forecast: Lesser-Known Destinations to Take Center Stage

By BNN Correspondents

Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024 ...
@Travel & Tourism · 42 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024 ...
heart comment 0
‘EastEnders’ Star Michelle Collins Stranded in Spain After Passport Mishap

By Safak Costu

'EastEnders' Star Michelle Collins Stranded in Spain After Passport Mishap
National Park Service Announces Fee-Free Days in 2024: A Boost for Public Access

By Bijay Laxmi

National Park Service Announces Fee-Free Days in 2024: A Boost for Public Access
Macao’s New Year Celebrations Ignite a Surge in Tourism

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Macao's New Year Celebrations Ignite a Surge in Tourism
New Year’s Eve in Times Square: A Timeless Tradition Ushers in 2024

By Justice Nwafor

New Year's Eve in Times Square: A Timeless Tradition Ushers in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
2 mins
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
3 mins
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
3 mins
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
8 mins
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
9 mins
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
13 mins
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
14 mins
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
15 mins
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
15 mins
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
27 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
50 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
55 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
57 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app