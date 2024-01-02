Srinagar Grapples with Cold Wave as Dal Lake Begins to Freeze

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, is currently in the grips of a cold wave as temperatures hit a frigid minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. This chilling weather is leading to the formation of a thin layer of ice over the famous Dal Lake, a phenomenon not out of the ordinary for Srinagar in the winter. While the freezing of the lake can pose challenges for the local ecosystem and residents, it also draws tourists who are eager to witness the breathtaking winter landscapes and participate in unique seasonal activities.

Cold Wave in Srinagar

Srinagar is experiencing sub-zero temperatures, leading to a bone-chilling atmosphere that renders routine activities difficult for residents. The freezing temperatures have also affected the Dal Lake and other water bodies, causing them to freeze over. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that similar weather conditions will persist throughout the week, with temperatures fluctuating between minus 1 and 8 degrees Celsius. This freezing weather is due to the harshest winter period, known as ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, which began on December 21 and will end on January 31.

Effects on Daily Life and Environment

As the surface of the Dal Lake freezes, residents have to resort to using hot water or flame blowers to unclog frozen taps and pipes. The cold weather also results in decreased visibility due to fog, adding to the challenges faced by the locals. However, this period of freezing temperatures also has a silver lining. The frozen Dal Lake becomes a center of attraction for tourists who flock to Srinagar to enjoy the picturesque winter landscapes and indulge in winter sports and activities on the lake’s frigid surface.

Weather Conditions Across North India

Besides Srinagar, the cold wave has also affected other parts of North India. Many areas are experiencing below-normal temperatures, with forecasts predicting cold wave conditions in some parts of central India from January 5 to January 11. Despite this, the India Meteorological Department has reported normal or above-normal temperatures in most parts of North India, except for Bihar, which is experiencing below-normal temperatures.