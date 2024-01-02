Solitude Farmz: A Retreat Rooted in Solitude, Sustainability, and Strength

In the tranquil heart of Central New York’s Oxford, nestled in Preston Township, Chenango County, sits a serene sanctuary of environmental tourism – Solitude Farmz. Managed by the caring hands of Taylor and Nancy Zimmer, this peaceful haven sprawls over 125 acres of pristine land. It offers three miles of walking trails, inviting guests to lose themselves in nature’s embrace, and a lodge capable of housing up to eight guests in the balmy seasons and four in the frosty winter.

A Vision of Peace and Reconnection

Behind Solitude Farmz’s serene façade lies a story of vision and aspiration. The farm was originally the brainchild of John and Janet Gatto. John, a former New York City schoolteacher, emerged as a significant figure in the homeschooling movement. He envisioned the property as more than just land and structures. It was to be a place where families could reconnect, rejuvenate, and rediscover peace in an ever-accelerating world.

Upholding a Legacy

The Zimmers are dedicated to continuing Gatto’s legacy. They strive to foster an environment conducive to solitude, peace, and, most importantly, family bonding and personal renewal. Nancy Zimmer, also an ambassador for Opus Peace, routinely hosts workshops at the farm. These sessions focus on developing inner strength and wellness, providing attendees with the tools to navigate life’s challenges.

Advocating for Sustainability

Beyond its role as a retreat, Solitude Farmz is a champion for sustainability. The farm harnesses the power of the sun and water to minimize its carbon footprint. Repurposing materials like barn wood for construction, it is a testament to the ingenuity of sustainable practices.

Throughout the year, the farm offers a variety of activities. Visitors can dive into cross country skiing and snowshoeing during winter, while summer transforms the farm into a bustling Monarch butterfly way station. Solitude Farmz is more than just a retreat. It is a testament to the power of solitude, sustainability, and the enduring human spirit.