Sofia Extends Free Public Transport to Children Under 14

As of February 1, 2024, Sofia’s youngest residents, specifically those under 14 years old, will be able to traverse the city free of charge. A significant expansion of the existing free public transport initiative, the policy update comes with a new electronic card system to streamline the experience for the city’s young commuters.

Public Transport: A Free Ride for Sofia’s Youth

Previously, the provision of free public transport was limited to children aged 7 to 10. The government’s new initiative broadens its scope to include all children under the age of 14, thereby encompassing a wider demographic and promoting accessibility across all municipalities in Bulgaria. The seamless transition to the new system will be facilitated by the issuance of new electronic travel cards that will replace the current ones.

Transitioning to the New System

Parents are advised to ensure their children’s current travel cards are valid until the onset of the new system. This can be done by paying BGN 15 to extend the validity of the existing cards for the month of January. Furthermore, children aged between 10 to 14 also have the option to recharge their cards for January at the same cost.

Procurement of the New Electronic Travel Cards

The forthcoming free travel cards will be issued at Sofia’s Center for Urban Mobility. In addition to being free, these cards will also feature a photo of the child and incorporate electronic capabilities to enhance their travel convenience. To obtain the cards, parents will need to present documentation verifying the child’s age and residential address.

Meanwhile, students and doctoral candidates can continue with their current travel arrangements until the end of January. The monthly and annual card options for these groups are priced at BGN 15 and BGN 180, respectively.