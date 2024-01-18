Simon Reeve's 'Wilderness': An Expedition Through Remote Landscapes and Unconventional Delicacies

Acclaimed traveller and television presenter, Simon Reeve, embarks on a daring exploration in his new BBC Two documentary series, 'Wilderness With Simon Reeve.' The series, premiering on January 21, is a captivating journey through remote landscapes where nature reigns supreme. Reeve's latest venture not only explores these breathtaking locales but also delves into the lives, cultures, and cuisines of their inhabitants.

Unorthodox Delicacies and Gaucho Gastronomy

While journeying through the Andes, Reeve joins the Gaucho cowboys on the fringes of the South Patagonian icefield. The Gaucho's carnivorous diet introduces Reeve to an unconventional delicacy: prairie oysters, more commonly known as testicles. The presenter, undeterred by the dish's unique nature, likens the taste to a soft-boiled egg, describing it as 'tasty'.

Challenges and Dangers: The Price of Adventure

The filming of 'Wilderness With Simon Reeve' was not without its share of perils. From a jigger flea infestation to a director's fever in the Coral Triangle and a cameraman's ankle injury in Patagonia, the crew faced numerous risks. Reeve's own encounters with wildlife, including facing lions with only pepper spray for protection in the Kalahari, underscore the inherent dangers of documenting the world's most secluded regions.

Encounters in the Congo: From Bonobos to Former Poachers

Reeve's adventures extend beyond the Andes, as he navigates through Africa's greatest rainforest in the Congo. Here, he meets a variety of locals, including a former elephant poacher, and encounters bonobos, a species of great ape. Reeve's journey through the Congo, much like his Andean adventure, is a testament to the diversity of life in these secluded areas.

'Wilderness With Simon Reeve' offers a rare glimpse into the lives of people residing in some of the world's most remote areas, highlighting their unique challenges, cultures, and cuisines. The series, which consists of four 60-minute episodes, is an illuminating expedition that transports viewers to regions where 'nature is still largely in charge.' The first episode aired on January 21 at 9pm on BBC Two, with the full series available on BBC iPlayer.