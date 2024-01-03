en English
Travel & Tourism

Shedd Aquarium in Chicago Extends Free Admission to Illinois Residents and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Shedd Aquarium in Chicago Extends Free Admission to Illinois Residents and More

In a significant move to provide affordable and educational experiences to locals during the colder months, Shedd Aquarium, one of the largest in the Western Hemisphere, is offering a series of free admission days. This initiative caters to Illinois residents, offering them complimentary access on selected dates in January and February. Yet, the generosity of the aquarium extends much further, encompassing several other groups.

Free Admission for Illinois Residents

Shedd Aquarium, home to about 32,000 animals housed in a 5 million US gallon tank, is opening its doors to Illinois residents without an admission fee on 13 days in both January and February. This gesture seeks to encourage locals to explore the rich variety of marine life, featuring beluga whales, penguins, and rockfish, even when outdoor activities are curtailed by the winter chill. The only requirement is for individuals to reserve their tickets online ahead of their visit.

Extending the Benefits Beyond Locals

Going a step further, the aquarium also provides free admission to a wider audience. Chicago police officers, firefighters, active-duty military personnel, and EBT cardholders can enjoy unrestricted access to the aquarium’s exhibits. Additionally, educators from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin also qualify for this generous offer, reflecting the aquarium’s commitment to education and appreciation for these community heroes.

Practical Information for Visitors

Free admission is available on Tuesdays from 9am to 5pm. Considering the limited parking availability on Solidarity Drive, especially during special events, visitors are advised to use public transportation. The parking at Museum Campus is overseen by the Chicago Park District and managed by Standard Parking. Events and operating hours are listed on gohilo.com, but the organization does not handle the event itself. Potential visitors should keep this in mind while planning their trips and reserving their tickets online.

Travel & Tourism Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

