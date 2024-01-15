en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Seat Swapping on Public Transport: A Question of Etiquette

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:56 am EST
Seat Swapping on Public Transport: A Question of Etiquette

In an era where travel etiquette is often questioned, a recent incident on a train and a similar event on a plane have ignited a public discussion around the act of seat swapping. The conversations have shed light on the delicate balance between personal convenience and public decorum when it comes to the contentious issue of seat assignments on public transport.

The Train Incident

A man’s confrontation with a fellow passenger over a seat he had pre-booked has become the subject of widespread attention and praise online. The encounter, which underscores the importance of respecting seat reservations, has sparked a debate on what is considered appropriate behavior while traveling.

The Plane Incident

A parallel situation unfolded in the sky when an influencer refused to switch seats on a plane to accommodate a family wishing to sit together. This incident, which was also applauded online, resonates with the train occurrence and reaffirms the belief that seat swapping should not be expected, even in seemingly justifiable situations.

Travel Etiquette and Seat Swapping

Travel etiquette suggests that it is generally not appropriate to ask another passenger to switch seats unless it is to ensure a parent or guardian can sit with a young child. However, even this should be a last resort after all pre-planning options have been exhausted. Rather than relying on the goodwill of fellow passengers, it is recommended to arrange seat changes with a ticket agent or travel company representative prior to boarding.

The incidents, and the consequent public debate, underscore the importance of respecting personal space and pre-arranged seating on public transport. They also serve as a reminder that seat swapping is not a right, but a favor that relies on the generosity of others.

0
Social Issues Travel & Tourism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
6 mins ago
Berlin Rally Honoring Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht Turns Violent
In a startling turn of events, a peaceful gathering meant to honor the memories of Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, two pivotal figures in the history of socialism, took a violent turn this year. An annual event usually marked by reverence and solidarity, this year’s rally was marred by turmoil and friction between demonstrators and
Berlin Rally Honoring Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht Turns Violent
Thai Shaman Acknowledges Charges for Casting Spells on Private Parts
22 mins ago
Thai Shaman Acknowledges Charges for Casting Spells on Private Parts
Trump's Grip on GOP Nomination Race and Oxfam's Inequality Report
26 mins ago
Trump's Grip on GOP Nomination Race and Oxfam's Inequality Report
Ukraine House in Davos Uses TikTok to Humanize War
16 mins ago
Ukraine House in Davos Uses TikTok to Humanize War
The Forgotten Children of Beitbridge, Zimbabwe: A Tale of Neglect and Abuse
20 mins ago
The Forgotten Children of Beitbridge, Zimbabwe: A Tale of Neglect and Abuse
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
22 mins ago
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Latest Headlines
World News
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
46 seconds
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
47 seconds
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
57 seconds
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
1 min
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
1 min
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
1 min
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
1 min
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
2 mins
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
2 mins
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
20 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
49 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app