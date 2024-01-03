Scotland’s Cowalfest Walking Festival Set to Return in 2024 After Cancellation

The much-anticipated return of the Cowalfest walking festival in Scotland is finally on the horizon. After an unexpected cancellation in the previous year due to severe weather conditions, the festival is set to make a comeback from September 12 to 16, 2024.

Known as one of the largest walking events in Scotland, Cowalfest offers an array of guided walks across the stunning landscapes of the Cowal peninsula in Argyll.

Cancellation and Aftermath

In 2023, Cowalfest faced an unprecedented setback when untamed rainfall led to dangerous trails, flooding, and landslides, forcing the event to be called off. The committee, guided by its leader, Andy Armstrong, had to grapple with the harsh reality of a festival in abeyance.

Yet, in the face of adversity, they found solace in the community’s spirit. Many attendees chose to donate their 2023 booking fees to Cowalfest, aiding in mitigating the losses from the unforeseen cancellation.

Revival Efforts

As the festival gears up to return in 2024, the committee is actively seeking volunteers and new members. Their roles will be instrumental in planning and implementing the upcoming event, ensuring its success after a year of absence.

A final schedule for the festival is in the pipeline, promising a rich array of guided walks and events that will once again bring the Cowal peninsula to life.

Partnership and Digital Presence

In a bid to enhance the festival’s reach and engagement, the committee is working in collaboration with Wild About Argyll, a local tourism initiative.

This partnership aims to revamp the event’s web presence, offering an updated and intuitive platform for attendees, volunteers, and enthusiasts alike. Those interested in getting involved or seeking more information are encouraged to connect with Cowalfest through its social media channels.