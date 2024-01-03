en English
Sustainability

Santa Barbara Airbus Bolsters Fleet with Eco-Friendly Coaches

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
In a bold stride towards rebuilding after the pandemic-induced closure, Santa Barbara Airbus, a prominent player in the transportation industry, has announced a significant expansion of its fleet. The company has invested in two state-of-the-art, ADA-accessible, 56-seat MCI motor coaches. This move marks the first acquisition of new vehicles since 2019, underscoring the company’s resilience and determination to bounce back stronger.

Revitalizing Public Transport

The first of these high-tech coaches arrived in mid-December, with the second one slated to make its debut in mid-January. This strategic expansion will bring Santa Barbara Airbus’s impressive fleet to a total of 18 coaches and 2 mini coaches. With these additions, the company aims to provide a more comfortable and luxurious travel experience for passengers and charter customers alike.

Innovation and Sustainability: Core Business Tenets

Notably, the new buses are designed with sustainability at their core, reflecting Santa Barbara Airbus’s commitment to environmental stewardship. CEO Samantha Onnen shared her excitement about the new additions, emphasizing the significance of the investment in enhancing the quality of their services. She also underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Aligning Business Goals with Sustainable Practices

The new coaches are considered top of the line in terms of their eco-friendly features. Santa Barbara Airbus has thus proved that it is possible to align business and sustainability goals without compromising on either. This innovative approach sets a precedent for other players in the transportation industry, illustrating how companies can contribute to global sustainability efforts while still delivering exceptional services.

Sustainability Transportation Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

