en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Oceania

Samoa Gears Up for a Peaceful New Year’s Celebration

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:26 am EST
Samoa Gears Up for a Peaceful New Year’s Celebration

As the clock ticks down to the end of the year, Samoa, one of the first countries to welcome the New Year, is preparing for a peaceful celebration. The nation’s Police Commissioner, Auapa’au Logoitino, has expressed optimism for a tranquil event, drawing hope from the recent peaceful Christmas celebrations. Auapa’au acknowledges the critical role played by the public and village councils in maintaining order and has extended his gratitude for their cooperation.

Police Readiness for New Year’s Eve

In anticipation of the New Year’s festivities, the Samoan police force has conducted briefings for the team assigned to oversee the event. A key focus of these sessions is the Sunday night fireworks display, traditionally a crowd-puller and a highlight of the celebrations. To manage the expected surge in crowds, the police force has recalled additional officers, bolstering their presence especially in town areas where the fireworks display will occur.

Call for Public Cooperation

The police force has issued a plea to the public, urging them to refrain from alcohol and disruptive behavior, in an attempt to keep the event family-friendly. A special team has also been assigned to the island of Savai’i to supervise the smooth execution of the fireworks display there, echoing the commitment to maintain peace throughout the nation.

S.T.A.’s Role in the Celebrations

The Samoa Tourism Authority (S.T.A.) is set to host the New Year’s fireworks, with a budget exceeding SAT$300,000. The display will be launched from a boat in Apia for residents of Upolu and in Siufaga for those in Savai’i. The Chairman of the Fireworks Committee, Niumata Kitiona Pogi, confirmed that S.T.A. has sponsored the fireworks since their introduction four years ago. This year, experts from the Van Thiel company will handle the pyrotechnics.

For the Christmas and New Year’s program, S.T.A. is collaborating with various ministries and authorities, including the Ministry of Police. This multi-agency cooperation underscores the importance Samoa places on its New Year’s festivities and the shared desire to ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration for all.

0
Oceania Travel & Tourism
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Boxing Day Tragedy: 31-year-old Man Found Dead at Sea in Samoa

By BNN Correspondents

Samoa Observer Chronicles: A Week of Heroism, Tragedy, and Triumph

By Salman Khan

Samoa: A Tapestry of Grief, Achievement, and Resilience

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Samoa Hit by Significant Rainfall; Heroic Father Drowns Saving Children

By Nitish Verma

A Day of Mixed Emotions in Samoa: Life, Loss, and Land Disputes ...
@Local News · 13 hours
A Day of Mixed Emotions in Samoa: Life, Loss, and Land Disputes ...
heart comment 0
Fijian Fisherman Protests Japan’s Nuclear Wastewater Discharge: A Pacific Alarm Bell

By BNN Correspondents

Fijian Fisherman Protests Japan's Nuclear Wastewater Discharge: A Pacific Alarm Bell
Winter Travel Trends 2023: A Shift in Destinations and Booking Patterns

By BNN Correspondents

Winter Travel Trends 2023: A Shift in Destinations and Booking Patterns
A Christmas Miracle: Over 500 Babies Born in South Africa Amid Growing Concerns of Teenage Pregnancy

By BNN Correspondents

A Christmas Miracle: Over 500 Babies Born in South Africa Amid Growing Concerns of Teenage Pregnancy
Punjab’s Green Move: 10,000 E-Bikes for Students to Boost Sustainable Transportation

By Mazhar Abbas

Punjab's Green Move: 10,000 E-Bikes for Students to Boost Sustainable Transportation
Latest Headlines
World News
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
22 seconds
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
59 seconds
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
1 min
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
3 mins
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
3 mins
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
6 mins
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders
7 mins
Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders
South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack
9 mins
South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack
Afghanistan's Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina
11 mins
Afghanistan's Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
9 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app