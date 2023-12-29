Samoa Gears Up for a Peaceful New Year’s Celebration

As the clock ticks down to the end of the year, Samoa, one of the first countries to welcome the New Year, is preparing for a peaceful celebration. The nation’s Police Commissioner, Auapa’au Logoitino, has expressed optimism for a tranquil event, drawing hope from the recent peaceful Christmas celebrations. Auapa’au acknowledges the critical role played by the public and village councils in maintaining order and has extended his gratitude for their cooperation.

Police Readiness for New Year’s Eve

In anticipation of the New Year’s festivities, the Samoan police force has conducted briefings for the team assigned to oversee the event. A key focus of these sessions is the Sunday night fireworks display, traditionally a crowd-puller and a highlight of the celebrations. To manage the expected surge in crowds, the police force has recalled additional officers, bolstering their presence especially in town areas where the fireworks display will occur.

Call for Public Cooperation

The police force has issued a plea to the public, urging them to refrain from alcohol and disruptive behavior, in an attempt to keep the event family-friendly. A special team has also been assigned to the island of Savai’i to supervise the smooth execution of the fireworks display there, echoing the commitment to maintain peace throughout the nation.

S.T.A.’s Role in the Celebrations

The Samoa Tourism Authority (S.T.A.) is set to host the New Year’s fireworks, with a budget exceeding SAT$300,000. The display will be launched from a boat in Apia for residents of Upolu and in Siufaga for those in Savai’i. The Chairman of the Fireworks Committee, Niumata Kitiona Pogi, confirmed that S.T.A. has sponsored the fireworks since their introduction four years ago. This year, experts from the Van Thiel company will handle the pyrotechnics.

For the Christmas and New Year’s program, S.T.A. is collaborating with various ministries and authorities, including the Ministry of Police. This multi-agency cooperation underscores the importance Samoa places on its New Year’s festivities and the shared desire to ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration for all.