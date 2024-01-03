Sakarya’s Orange Bicycle Initiative Records High Engagement

The Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality has published a comprehensive report on the uptake of its Orange Bicycle (TUBİS) initiative, an innovative program that promotes cycling among the city’s residents. Launched in June, the initiative has been met with substantial public interest, with a recorded 892 rentals over a six-month span.

Delving Into the Demographics

The demographic data released paints a clear picture of the program’s users. The vast majority, 83% of the renters, were male, and the average age was pegged at 37. The data allows us to understand better who is drawn to the initiative and how it fulfills the city’s diverse needs.

Rental Patterns and Preferences

The Municipality offers a range of flexible rental periods, including options for 3-month, 6-month, and 80-month rentals. Of these, the 6-month rental emerged as the most popular, clocking in at 1% of total rentals. Meanwhile, 12% of users opted for the 3-month rental. With regard to the types of bicycles on offer, city bikes were the preferred choice for 72% of renters, indicating a strong alignment with urban cycling needs.

Geographical Spread and Accessibility

The district of Akyazı led the charge in embracing the TUBİS initiative, with a total of 16 rentals. It was closely followed by Adapazarı, which recorded 346 rentals. To ensure accessibility, the TUBİS bikes are available for rent online every day and can be collected from Sunflower Bicycle Valley during working hours starting from 09:00 AM. This integrated approach ensures that the program serves a wide array of users across different districts.

Additional Benefits and Services

Going beyond providing bicycles, the Metropolitan Municipality also offers complimentary lock sets with each rental. Additional items such as helmets and child seats are made available at a nominal fee, fostering a culture of safety among users. Importantly, all post-rental maintenance and repair operations are carried out free of charge, ensuring an uninterrupted and hassle-free cycling experience for users.