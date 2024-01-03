en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Sakarya’s Orange Bicycle Initiative Records High Engagement

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
Sakarya’s Orange Bicycle Initiative Records High Engagement

The Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality has published a comprehensive report on the uptake of its Orange Bicycle (TUBİS) initiative, an innovative program that promotes cycling among the city’s residents. Launched in June, the initiative has been met with substantial public interest, with a recorded 892 rentals over a six-month span.

Delving Into the Demographics

The demographic data released paints a clear picture of the program’s users. The vast majority, 83% of the renters, were male, and the average age was pegged at 37. The data allows us to understand better who is drawn to the initiative and how it fulfills the city’s diverse needs.

Rental Patterns and Preferences

The Municipality offers a range of flexible rental periods, including options for 3-month, 6-month, and 80-month rentals. Of these, the 6-month rental emerged as the most popular, clocking in at 1% of total rentals. Meanwhile, 12% of users opted for the 3-month rental. With regard to the types of bicycles on offer, city bikes were the preferred choice for 72% of renters, indicating a strong alignment with urban cycling needs.

Geographical Spread and Accessibility

The district of Akyazı led the charge in embracing the TUBİS initiative, with a total of 16 rentals. It was closely followed by Adapazarı, which recorded 346 rentals. To ensure accessibility, the TUBİS bikes are available for rent online every day and can be collected from Sunflower Bicycle Valley during working hours starting from 09:00 AM. This integrated approach ensures that the program serves a wide array of users across different districts.

Additional Benefits and Services

Going beyond providing bicycles, the Metropolitan Municipality also offers complimentary lock sets with each rental. Additional items such as helmets and child seats are made available at a nominal fee, fostering a culture of safety among users. Importantly, all post-rental maintenance and repair operations are carried out free of charge, ensuring an uninterrupted and hassle-free cycling experience for users.

0
Local News Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chester Residents Invited to Contribute to Local Police Budget Survey

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve

By BNN Correspondents

South Essex Braces for Series of Road Closures and Construction Works

By BNN Correspondents

Coimbatore's Neglected Children's Park: A Call for Restoration

By Dil Bar Irshad

Wednesfield North Councillors Express Concern Over Deterioration of 'T ...
@Local News · 51 mins
Wednesfield North Councillors Express Concern Over Deterioration of 'T ...
heart comment 0
San Marcos Seeks Community Volunteers for City Boards and Commissions

By Hadeel Hashem

San Marcos Seeks Community Volunteers for City Boards and Commissions
Journalism for Change: Impact of The Journal News and lohud.com in Lower Hudson Valley

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Journalism for Change: Impact of The Journal News and lohud.com in Lower Hudson Valley
Citizen Engagement: The Power of Voice in Local Governance

By Saboor Bayat

Citizen Engagement: The Power of Voice in Local Governance
Tiruchi Corporation Council Takes Action on Street Hawkers and Infrastructure Improvement

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tiruchi Corporation Council Takes Action on Street Hawkers and Infrastructure Improvement
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
15 seconds
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
57 seconds
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
1 min
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
2 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
3 mins
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
3 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
4 mins
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
5 mins
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
5 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
15 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app