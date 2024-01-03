en English
Travel & Tourism

Safarway Expands into Middle East, Aiming to Revolutionize Arabic-Speaking Travel Experience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Safarway Expands into Middle East, Aiming to Revolutionize Arabic-Speaking Travel Experience

In an ambitious move to revolutionize the travel experience for Arabic speakers, Safarway, a leading travel technology company, is expanding its operations into the Middle East. With a significant user base of 3.5 million, Safarway plans on showcasing the cultural and scenic diversity of the Middle East through its user-centric platform. The company’s mission is to provide convenience and exploration opportunities, underpinned by the use of advanced technology.

Enhancing Travel Experience

Safarway’s platform is loaded with features designed to assist users in planning, booking, and navigating their travels. From offering personalized recommendations and streamlined booking processes to providing current information on travel guidelines and safety protocols, the platform is tailored to cater to the needs of the modern traveler. It aims to make travel planning a breeze while ensuring the most rewarding travel experience for its users.

Leadership to Drive Growth

As part of its expansion strategy, Safarway has appointed Paul Williams, founder and CEO of Spearhead Creativity, as the Managing Director for the Middle East and Asian markets. Williams brings in a wealth of experience in the travel industry, which is expected to bolster Safarway’s growth. In addition, Houda Naji has been named as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Naji’s deep understanding of the Middle Eastern market will be instrumental in driving Safarway’s marketing strategies.

Transformative Potential of the App

Williams and Naji both highlight the transformative potential of Safarway’s app in customizing travel experiences to fit individual preferences. The app’s promise lies in its potential to make the exploration of the Middle East’s rich cultural blend an enriching and effortless endeavor. With the right leadership and innovative technology, Safarway is poised to redefine the travel landscape for Arabic speakers.

Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

