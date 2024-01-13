‘Roots en Route’: Bridging Cultures with a Caribbean Trail

Foresee Foundation’s ambitious initiative, the “Roots en Route” project, in collaboration with Stichting St. Maarten Utrecht (SMU), sets out to forge a tangible connection between St. Maarten/St. Martin and Europe. The vision is to establish a Caribbean segment of the renowned St. Martin of Tours Route, a walking trail that winds through the European landscape.

Pioneers of the Project

The trailblazers of this venture are four intrepid individuals—theatre-maker Tjerk Ridder, Sjorensly Valies, Darin “King Vers” Hodge, and a St. Maarten-based donkey charmingly named Marie-Louise. The project has garnered support from Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie and Prins Bernard Culture Fund Caribbean, solidifying its cultural significance and potential.

More Than a Physical Trail

However, the “Roots en Route” initiative transcends the creation of a literal path. It’s about bridging gaps in cultural understanding and fostering dialogues between communities. Ridder, who previously traversed 1234 kilometres with his donkey Lodewijk from France to the Netherlands, emphasizes the donkey’s role in breaking down barriers and facilitating open conversations with people, courtesy of their non-threatening presence.

Safety and Well-being of Marie-Louise

The safety and well-being of Marie-Louise, the donkey, have been deemed paramount. Protocols and support to ensure the same are being provided by partners such as Seaside Nature Park and Roderick Halley’s expertise. The project also enjoys the partnership of Seagrape Tours, the environmental organization EPIC, and the National Institute of Arts (NIA).

The general public can join the journey of “Roots en Route” and witness bridging of cultures through the Foresee Foundation Facebook page.