en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

‘Roots en Route’: Bridging Cultures with a Caribbean Trail

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
‘Roots en Route’: Bridging Cultures with a Caribbean Trail

Foresee Foundation’s ambitious initiative, the “Roots en Route” project, in collaboration with Stichting St. Maarten Utrecht (SMU), sets out to forge a tangible connection between St. Maarten/St. Martin and Europe. The vision is to establish a Caribbean segment of the renowned St. Martin of Tours Route, a walking trail that winds through the European landscape.

Pioneers of the Project

The trailblazers of this venture are four intrepid individuals—theatre-maker Tjerk Ridder, Sjorensly Valies, Darin “King Vers” Hodge, and a St. Maarten-based donkey charmingly named Marie-Louise. The project has garnered support from Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie and Prins Bernard Culture Fund Caribbean, solidifying its cultural significance and potential.

More Than a Physical Trail

However, the “Roots en Route” initiative transcends the creation of a literal path. It’s about bridging gaps in cultural understanding and fostering dialogues between communities. Ridder, who previously traversed 1234 kilometres with his donkey Lodewijk from France to the Netherlands, emphasizes the donkey’s role in breaking down barriers and facilitating open conversations with people, courtesy of their non-threatening presence.

Safety and Well-being of Marie-Louise

The safety and well-being of Marie-Louise, the donkey, have been deemed paramount. Protocols and support to ensure the same are being provided by partners such as Seaside Nature Park and Roderick Halley’s expertise. The project also enjoys the partnership of Seagrape Tours, the environmental organization EPIC, and the National Institute of Arts (NIA).

The general public can join the journey of “Roots en Route” and witness bridging of cultures through the Foresee Foundation Facebook page.

0
Europe Travel & Tourism
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
3 mins ago
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
Warsaw’s Mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, has expressed confidence in Poland’s stability amidst its ongoing political unrest. This assurance comes at a time when concerns over the country’s ability to access billions of euros in European Union funds have been mounting. However, the political landscape in Poland is undergoing transformation, promising renewed optimism for the nation’s economic
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
Nordic Innovation Refines Grants, Nordic Countries Join InvestEU Programme
9 mins ago
Nordic Innovation Refines Grants, Nordic Countries Join InvestEU Programme
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
12 mins ago
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
4 mins ago
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
Unified Patent Court Paves the Way for Multilingual Litigation
4 mins ago
Unified Patent Court Paves the Way for Multilingual Litigation
Sarajevo Boosts Tourism with Three New Airlines
9 mins ago
Sarajevo Boosts Tourism with Three New Airlines
Latest Headlines
World News
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
26 seconds
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
35 seconds
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
1 min
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
1 min
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
1 min
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
2 mins
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
President Bola Tinubu Holds High-Profile Closed-Door Meeting with APC Governors
2 mins
President Bola Tinubu Holds High-Profile Closed-Door Meeting with APC Governors
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
2 mins
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
2 mins
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app