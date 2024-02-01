Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas Embarks on New Chapter with Extensive Renovation

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, a luminary in the hospitality industry, has marked a new chapter in its illustrious history of 38 years. The hotel has recently joined the distinguished collection of over 110 Ritz-Carlton hotels worldwide, ushering in a new era of unparalleled luxury.

Substantial Renovation for Enhanced Luxury

This development comes as the hotel is in the midst of a comprehensive $55 million renovation, a transformative endeavor initiated following its acquisition in 2022 by Trinity Investments and Partners Group. Revamping the property, the renovation aims to not only restore but elevate the hotel's luxury offerings, introducing a new lobby bar named Bar Juniper and a redesign of its 427 guest rooms. The revamped interiors now mirror the resort's rich legacy as the former Little Ranch on the Hills.

Exceptional Facilities and Upcoming Additions

Noteworthy features of the resort include 80,000 square feet of new meeting and ballroom space, two 18-hole golf courses, and a coveted certification as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. The hotel's advantageous proximity to The Nelson Sports and Golf Club offers guests a diverse range of recreational options.

Future enhancements set to elevate the guest experience further include Knife Italian, a restaurant helmed by acclaimed chef John Tesar, Campo Coffee & Provisions, a refreshed spa, and a redesigned resort pool.

The Arrival of The Ritz-Carlton Club

Come February 2024, the hotel is set to welcome the highly anticipated Ritz-Carlton Club. A sanctuary for connoisseurs of luxury, the club promises an exclusive experience with personalized services, immersive culinary presentations, and culturally enriching events.

As the Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas embarks on this exciting new journey, it continues to uphold its commitment to delivering exceptional service and distinctive experiences, promising a unique blend of Texan charm and Ritz-Carlton sophistication for guests.