Local News

Revitalizing Lowestoft’s Jubilee Parade: New Phase of Eastern Edge Project Unveiled

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Revitalizing Lowestoft’s Jubilee Parade: New Phase of Eastern Edge Project Unveiled

In a bid to breathe new life into Lowestoft’s seafront, the Jubilee Parade complex, a significant part of Lowestoft South Beach, is on the cusp of a transformative phase. The key feature of this initiative is the Eastern Edge project’s third phase, which is set to overhaul existing structures and infuse the area with modern amenities.

Revamping the Jubilee Parade Complex

The redevelopment blueprint involves the demolition of a cafe kiosk, store, and public restrooms currently standing on the premises. In their place, a new, two-storey edifice will rise, promising to enhance the seafront’s aesthetic and functional appeal. The proposed structure will house a cafe on the first floor, concessions space on the ground floor, and a small kiosk. The development aims to cater to every beach-goer’s needs, with external showers and improved restroom facilities included in the plan.

Enhanced Accessibility and Amenities

Notably, the proposed development is designed with inclusivity in mind. The inclusion of a ‘changing places’ facility and an elevator for beach access highlights this commitment to accessibility. Furthermore, an extension to the Lower Promenade, projecting from the existing sea wall, is also part of the development plan.

Planning Committee Deliberations

These ambitious plans, submitted by Chaplin Farrant Ltd on behalf of East Suffolk Council, will be put to a vote at a council planning committee meeting on January 9th. While planning officers are recommending approval, this approval comes with certain conditions. On the other hand, Lowestoft Town Council has recommended refusal, citing the absence of permission for the new building and concerns about the lack of seating along the promenade. Despite these objections, the council’s case officer’s report supports the project, acknowledging the potential for positive regeneration of a key seafront location.

