Resilience on the Slopes: Court Long and Her Husky’s Adventurous Journey

When life threw the curveball of adversity at 26-year-old marketing producer, Court Long, from Almont, Colorado, she caught it with resilience and transformed it into an adventure. The loss of her housing forced her to inhabit a school bus during the raw, sub-zero conditions of the Colorado winter. However, this testing period morphed into an unexpected journey with her husky, Loam, named after the majestic Ben Lomond mountain in New Zealand.

From Hardship to Adventure

Braving the harsh weather, Court and Loam began to explore the enchanting winter wilderness together, skiing and touring the Rocky Mountains. Their thrilling escapades saw Loam sprinting at speeds of up to 20 mph, keeping pace with Court as they traversed the snow-covered slopes. The pair’s exhilarating journey wasn’t limited to Colorado’s icy landscapes; they also stormed the realm of social media, becoming a viral sensation. A TikTok clip featuring the adventurous duo garnered over 18 million views and 6,000 comments, making them an internet sensation.

A Unique Bond

Loam, who Court adopted in 2019, has become more than just a pet; he’s her mountain-conquering partner. As Court prepares for mountaineering races, Loam is by her side, training with her, sharing the joy of skiing up to 40 miles per week. For Court, who has been skiing since the tender age of four, the sport symbolizes a unique, liberating experience. This bond, born from shared resilience and passion for the outdoors, has only been strengthened as they challenge the mountains together.

Living the Best Life

Despite the initial hardship, Court and Loam are now relishing what she describes as her ‘best life.’ Their story of resilience, companionship, and shared adventure in the face of adversity has clearly struck a chord with many, extending their fame beyond the digital sphere. As they continue to explore the great outdoors and engage in winter sports, they inspire others with their unyielding spirit and remind us of the extraordinary power of resilience.