Red Sea Global Revives Maritime Heritage: A Voyage from the Past to the Future

Red Sea Global (RSG), the force behind the regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and Amaala, has embarked on a unique journey of maritime heritage revival. The company has unfurled an initiative to restore traditional sailing ships in the city of Umluj, aiming to breathe life into an almost forgotten craft. This initiative is a testament to RSG's commitment to promoting regenerative tourism while preserving local heritage, thus, intertwining the past with the future.

The RSG Initiative: Reviving Maritime Heritage

The initiative, spanning over two months, saw the restoration of 11 ships and the construction of two new vessels using traditional techniques. RSG recognized the historical importance of these sailing ships as a means of transportation and trade in the local community. Thus, the company aimed to not only preserve this legacy but also pass it on to future generations. To achieve this goal, RSG partnered with the Tamkeen Association and conducted educational workshops tailored for the local community, focusing on traditional shipbuilding.

A Platform for Local Artisans

As part of this initiative, RSG also provided a platform for locals to showcase and sell their products. The company's efforts extended beyond the realm of ship restoration, offering a much-needed boost to local artisans. This move not only supports the local economy but also encourages the continuation of traditional crafts and practices.

Environmental Considerations

RSG's commitment to sustainability is evident in their approach to this initiative. They collaborated with the Oil Sustainability Program (OSP), which ensured the adoption of the best environmental practices. This included the use of eco-friendly paint supplied by JOUTN. RSG's dedication to preserving local heritage while being mindful of environmental considerations sets a new standard for heritage restoration projects.

Community Involvement and Future Implications

The initiative also involved local fishermen and their families in the process, fostering a sense of community and ownership. RSG held meetings with sailing ship owners to outline the project's goals, ensuring their cooperation and enthusiasm. The success of such initiatives, as highlighted by Ms. Rasha Shawoosh, the Senior Director of the Social Development Department at RSG, crucially depends on community involvement. This initiative, therefore, serves as a blueprint for future projects aimed at preserving and promoting local heritage.