Rapid KL Suspends Card Transactions on MRT Putrajaya Line

In a recent development, Rapid KL, one of Malaysia’s largest public transportation providers, has announced a temporary suspension of all credit and debit card transactions at customer service counters and ticket machines for the MRT Putrajaya Line. This move signifies a temporary shift to cash transactions for commuters purchasing tickets from these points, marking an unexpected change in the company’s transactional operations.

Temporary Suspension of Card Transactions

The suspension comes without a detailed explanation, leaving commuters to adjust to this sudden change. While the reason behind this move remains undisclosed, the impact is clear. Commuters relying on card transactions for their daily commute will now have to ensure they carry sufficient cash when planning to travel via the MRT Putrajaya Line. It should be noted, however, that this suspension does not extend to payments made using Touch ‘n Go or concession cards. These modes of payment remain unaffected, providing some respite to commuters amidst the sudden shift.

Adapting to the Change

For regular commuters, the suspension might pose an inconvenience, especially for those who prefer cashless transactions for their ease and speed. However, this temporary measure does not completely eliminate cashless transactions, as the use of Touch ‘n Go and concession cards remains unaffected. These alternative modes of payment could serve as a convenient substitute for commuters during the suspension period.

Additional Advisory for Commuters

Beyond the advisory regarding the temporary suspension of card transactions, Rapid KL has also issued a reminder about the ongoing rainy weather. Commuters are urged to stay dry and safe while traveling, particularly those who rely on public transportation for their daily commute. The combination of these advisories highlights Rapid KL’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and safe commuting experience for all its passengers, even in the face of unanticipated challenges.