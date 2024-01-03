en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Rakul Preet Singh: From Scenic Vacation to Work Mode

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Rakul Preet Singh: From Scenic Vacation to Work Mode

Acclaimed actress Rakul Preet Singh, renowned for her performances in ‘Yaariyan’ and ‘De De Pyaar De’, has made a vibrant re-entry from her New Year escapade. The holiday, enjoyed alongside her boyfriend and celebrated filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, was set against the backdrop of an idyllic international locale. The couple also commemorated Jackky’s 39th birthday during their getaway.

Resumption of Routine Post Holidays

Not one to shy away from the limelight, Rakul, a social media enthusiast, brought her fans into the loop about her first workout session of 2024. Shared on Instagram Stories, the post portrayed Rakul, decked in a pastel blue tank top and a neat ponytail, as she made her return to routine after a festive indulgence.

Setting the Beach Fashion Trends

During her holiday, Rakul enchanted her followers with a series of beachside photos. The actress was seen flaunting an array of stylish beachwear, thereby setting new fashion and holiday trends.

Work Front: Promising Projects Ahead

In terms of her professional journey, Rakul Preet Singh is looking at a busy year ahead. Her upcoming projects include the remake of ‘Meri Patni Ka’, ‘Ayalaan’, and ‘Indian 2′. The actress’ return from vacation signals a shift back to work, promising her audience an exciting lineup of performances in the coming year.

0
Fashion Travel & Tourism
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Champo: The Fastest-Growing Female-Led Beauty Firm in the UK

By BNN Correspondents

Disney Dreamlight Valley's DreamSnaps Challenge: Creativity Amidst Technical Glitches

By Salman Khan

BLACKPINK's Jisoo: The Influencer Transforming Fashion and Beauty Trends

By BNN Correspondents

Summer Fridays Set to Launch Dream Lip Oils: A Revolution in Lip Care

By Olalekan Adigun

Jordyn and Jodie Woods: Sisters in Spotlight on ESSENCE GU's Cover ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 37 mins
Jordyn and Jodie Woods: Sisters in Spotlight on ESSENCE GU's Cover ...
heart comment 0
Hermes Mocked for Selling $125 Paper Envelope: A Consumerism Conundrum

By BNN Correspondents

Hermes Mocked for Selling $125 Paper Envelope: A Consumerism Conundrum
Australian Fashion: An Unstoppable Force on the Global Scene

By BNN Correspondents

Australian Fashion: An Unstoppable Force on the Global Scene
Milk and Honey Event 2023: A High Fashion Celebration to Remember

By Rizwan Shah

Milk and Honey Event 2023: A High Fashion Celebration to Remember
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Spark Relationship Rumors with New Year Party Photo

By BNN Correspondents

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Spark Relationship Rumors with New Year Party Photo
Latest Headlines
World News
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
26 seconds
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
55 seconds
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
1 min
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
1 min
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
1 min
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
2 mins
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
2 mins
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
2 mins
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
2 mins
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app